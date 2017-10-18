Car care tips from the pros for winter driving

It’s foolhardy to head out in a poorly maintained vehicle in the dead of winter, of course, but even vehicle owners in temperate zones need a car care check as the days grow shorter.

Regular routine maintenance can help improve your gasoline mileage, reduce pollution and catch minor problems before they become big headaches.

ASE offers these car care tips to give you peace of mind during winter driving:

• Before you do anything else, re-read your owner’s manual and double-check and follow the manufacturer’s recommended service schedules.

• Get engine performance and drivability problems such as hard starts, rough idling, stalling, diminished power corrected at a reputable repair shop that employs ASE-certified repair professionals.

• Replace dirty air, fuel and PCV filters. A poorly running engine is less efficient and burns more gasoline.

• As the temperature drops below freezing, add a bottle of fuel deicer in your tank once a month to help keep moisture from freezing in the fuel line. Keeping the gas tank filled also helps prevent moisture from forming.

• Change your oil and oil filter as specified in your manual and more often if your driving is mostly stop-and-go or consists of frequent short trips. A poll of ASE Master Auto technicians revealed that regular oil and filter changes is one of the most frequently neglected services, yet one that is essential to protect your engine.

The cooling system should be flushed and refilled as recommended. The level, condition and concentration of the coolant should be checked periodically. A 50/50 mix of antifreeze and water is usually recommended.

• Do-it-yourselfers: Never remove the radiator cap until the engine has thoroughly cooled. The tightness and condition of drive belts, clamps and hoses should be checked regularly by a professional technician.

• The heater and defroster must be in good working condition for passenger comfort and driver visibility.

• Replace old wiper blades regularly. If your climate is harsh, purchase rubber-clad (winter) blades to fight ice build-up. Stock up on windshield washer fluid; you’ll be surprised how much you use during the winter months. Always carry an ice scraper.

• Have your battery checked. The only accurate way to detect a weak battery is with professional equipment. However, most motorists can perform routine care: Wear eye protection and protective rubber gloves. Scrape away corrosion from posts and cable connections, clean all surfaces and re-tighten all connections. If battery caps are removable, check fluid level monthly. A word of caution: Removal of cables can cause damage or loss of data/codes on some newer vehicles, so always check your owner’s manual first. Be sure to avoid contact with corrosive deposits and battery acid.

Inspect all lights and bulbs. Replace burned out bulbs and periodically clean road grime from all lenses. To prevent scratching, never use a dry rag. Clouded lenses can be refinished by many service outlets or by using a do-it-yourself kit found in major auto parts

outlets.

Exhaust fumes inside your vehicle’s cabin can be deadly. Have the exhaust system examined for leaks and problems while the vehicle is on a lift. The trunk and floorboards should also be inspected for small holes.

Worn tires are dangerous in winter weather. Examine tires for remaining tread life, uneven wearing and cupping; check the sidewalls for cuts and nicks. Check tire pressure once a month, letting the tires “cool down” before checking the pressure. Rotate as recommended. Don’t forget to check your spare and be sure the jack is in good working condition. Under-inflated tires or poorly aligned wheels makes your engine work harder and uses excess gasoline.

Have your brakes checked periodically for safety and to prevent costly repairs that can be caused by neglect.

The transmission is often neglected until a major failure. Routine checks and fluid changes at prescribed intervals can prevent very costly repairs down the line.

Always carry an emergency kit with you: extra gloves, boots, blankets, flares, a small shovel, sand or kitty litter, tire chains, a flashlight, extra batteries, cell phone and extra car charger. Put a few “high-energy” snacks in your glove box.

For more information, including seasonal car care tips, visit www.ase.com.

Courtesy of Car Care News Service.