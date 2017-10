Volleyball

Blaine varsity beat Bellingham 3–0 on Tuesday, October 10. With the win, Blaine’s record improves to 7–2 (6–2 in conference games). The Borderites next game is at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17 at home against Lynden Christian (9–1).

Soccer

Blaine girls varsity soccer lost to Bellingham 5–1 on Tuesday, October 10, and 5–0 against Squalicum on Thursday, October 5. Blaine soccer is still winless, but they’ll have a chance on Friday, October 13 at Meridian (5–5–3).