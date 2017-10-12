Birch Bay State Park visitors give new playground a whirl

Last month, Birch Bay State Park got a new playground. On October 7, Friends of Birch Bay State Park hosted a grand opening and more than 50 people stopped by to celebrate, said vice president Linda Kiens. “We were absolutely thrilled,” she said. Several donors came forward to help finance the project including, Blaine Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, Friends of Birch Bay State Park, the Washington State Parks Foundation, the Washington State Park System and BP. Photo by Linda Kiens.