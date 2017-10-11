Young at Heart

By Lorrie Conyac and Kathy Sitker

The Blaine Senior Center serves more than 650 members with meals, classes, speakers, exercise programs, entertainment and a host of other activities six days a week. What’s amazing is that it’s all accomplished with only two full-time and two part-time paid staff members. Our success is due, in part, to the volunteers we rely on that help our team.

Our volunteers answer the phones, run errands, help to ready the dining room for meals, serve meals and clean up. Alternative ways of volunteering include landscaping, watering plants, helping with a fundraising event, wrapping utensils for lunch and making goodies for our coffee bar.

Our board of directors is completely made of volunteers. The need for volunteers never runs out, so consider lending a hand.

Call and talk to our director Kathy Sitker or another of our staff at 360/332-8040 and see if you can help. All age volunteers are invited; if you have a young child that you want to introduce to helping others or maybe you are a student that wants to participate in community service, please give us a call and we’ll see how we can help you help others.

This month is Medicare open enrollment from Sunday, October 15 to Thursday, December 7. Advisors from SHIBA and WAHA will be available to help you understand your health care coverage and compare health and prescription plans so you can make an informed choice. For those with a limited income, volunteers will help determine if you are eligible for extra help. This will take place from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17. Additional assistance will be provided between 1 and 2 p.m.

Flu season is here again. Walgreens will be here offering regular, high-dose flu shots, recommended for seniors age 65 and older. Walgreens will bill your insurance, so bring your insurance card. This will take place from 1 to 3 p.m on Thursday, October 19.

We are now collaborating with Bellair Tours and Adventures for some exciting and fun trips. On Wednesday, November 29 we will be taking a trip to the Puyallup Fairgrounds for “A Victorian Country Christmas.” Get in the holiday spirit as you soak in the music, lights and decor! Shop over 500 stores and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Those interested can sign up at the Blaine Senior Center; tickets cost $66 per person. The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from the Birch Bay Village. Please contact the senior center for more information.

Be sure to get your tickets for our 7th Annual Pasta and Lights event. Dinner will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by a music program from 7 to 8 p.m on Friday, November 3. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and include a delicious spaghetti dinner and entertainment. All proceeds benefit the Blaine Senior Center. A special thank you to Brookdale Bellingham and Silverado for making this event possible.

Blaine Senior Center is located at 763 G Street. For more information, visit blaineseniorcenter.com or call us at 360/332-8040.