Whatcom County Fire Marshal lifts burn ban

By Stefanie Donahue

Recent rainfall has allowed the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office to lift the ban on outdoor burning. The change went into effect at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 2.

In Whatcom County, all outdoor burning requires a permit, with the exception of recreational fires that meet conditions imposed by the county fire marshal. Verbal burn permits for outdoor burning can now be obtained over the phone at 360/778-5903 and written burn permits for fires that exceed 4 feet by 4 feet are available at the planning and development services office, located at 5280 Northwest Drive in Bellingham.

Violations of existing burning restrictions can result in a minimum $250 fine.

To learn more, contact the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office by calling 360/778-5903.