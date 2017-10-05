Tim McBride

September 27, 10:49 a.m.: An officer on patrol downtown observed a man yelling in public at no one in particular. Passersby reported that the gent had been drinking alcohol in public earlier, and two nearby empty alcohol containers lent credence to their observation. The homeless man
received and accepted warnings for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, in exchange for a promise of better behavior.
September 27, 11:19 a.m.: An officer on patrol in the 200 block of D Street observed a man publicly piddling away a good conduct promise he had made nearby just 15 minutes earlier. The transient was arrested for lewd behavior and publicly expelling the alcohol he had previously been warned about drinking in public. He was booked in to the semi-privacy of Whatcom County Jail.
September 27, 12:35 p.m.: U.S. Customs officers intercepted a couple traveling together in violation of an outstanding No Contact Court Order. They notified Blaine Police, and an officer responded to investigate. The violation was confirmed and the respondent violator was arrested and booked in to jail.
September 27, 2:51 p.m.: A resident contacted police to make an informational report about the theft of her Washington State ID card from her home. The reporting party has identified a suspect in the taking but does not want to assist in a prosecution unless it results in an instance of the document being used for other criminal purposes. In the meantime, she will be monitoring her credit report.
September 27, 3:52 p.m.: A passerby called police to report a traffic collision at the corner of Yew Ave and Boblett St. An officer arrived to investigate, documented the crash and issued a citation to the driver whose actions caused the collision.
September 27, 7:45 p.m.: Residents on Dodd Street reported seeing a red compact vehicle with two men inside behaving suspiciously in their neighborhood. The vehicle and occupants departed before police arrived: no further calls were received.
September 27, 9:50 p.m.: Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had observed a man limping down the 500 block of 8th Street. Officers located the homeless gent, learned he had a disability but not an emergent injury, and offered him a ride to an overnight shelter as he had no firm plan of where to stay. He declined the offer and stated an intention to instead continue his search for two friends.
September 28, 1:02 p.m.: School District administrators contacted police regarding a report of a classroom disruption which had culminated in a verbal exchange and a person being shoved. Officers responded to investigate, interviewed the parties and witnesses involved, and
completed a case report. The incident was reviewed by the Prosecutor's Office, which found that no criminal action had occurred.
September 28, 4:04 p.m.: A traveler destined to Canada contacted Blaine Police and asked to surrender two firearms to the police department as neither he or the country he was going to wanted the items. An officer helped him complete the necessary documentation, and placed the weapons, ammunition and accessories in impound.
September 28, 10:00 p.m.: A woman called Blaine police to request a civil standby so that she could see her children. The officer informed the woman that a civil standby was not the proper avenue to see her children due to a recent domestic violence issue between her and her boyfriend. The woman was instructed to seek legal counsel for child visitations. The woman stated that she understood and would do so.
September 28, 5:45 p.m.: Person reported two dogs were in a vehicle unattended with the windows rolled up almost all the way. Officer arrived and found the owner of the two dogs had returned to her vehicle. The windows of the vehicle were rolled down four inches and the dogs had recently drank some water. The dogs did not seem to be in distress and the interior of the vehicle was not too hot. The owner stated she was getting ready to leave. Officer cleared with no further incident.
September 29, 1:37 p.m.: Officers responded to 12th and B Street in Blaine for a semi-truck that got stuck attempting to make a delivery to the Duty Free. Officers remained on scene to direct traffic until the semi was cleared from the roadway.
September 29, 5:35 p.m.: US Customs at the Peace Arch Port of Entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the US they discovered the traveler's driving privileges in the states had been suspended by the Washington Department of Licensing. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
September 30, 10:00 a.m.: Officers monitored and provided traffic patrols for a group of about 50 pedestrians walking through Blaine from Birch Bay to Peace Arch Park for a gathering.
September 30, 2:30 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1700 Block of Peace Portal Drive for a suspicious circumstance. It was reported that a mail truck was parked with its doors open and no postal worker around. An officer checked the area but was not able to locate the mail truck.
September 30, 3:41 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Peace Arch POE for a drug investigation. Officers arrived and spoke with CBP Officers who had seized methamphetamines from within a vehicle. A man and woman from Winthrop were arrested on charges of possession of amphetamines and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
September 30, 5:25 p.m.: A person reported she was working in her office and could hear two men screaming at each other along a street in Blaine. Officer arrived and found both men were now having a civil conversation about money owed on a vehicle, which was almost repossessed. Officer determined neither subject had assaulted each other or damaged each other's property during their verbal disagreement. Both parties had come to an agreement on how the purchased vehicle would be dealt with in a civil manner.
September 30, 6:25 p.m.: US Customs at the Peace Arch Port of Entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the US they discovered the traveler's driving privileges in the states had been suspended by the Washington Department of Licensing. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
October 1, 10:50 a.m.: Officers responded to a mutual aid request in the county. A man was reported to have a gun and was causing a disturbance at a local church. Officers arrived and detained the man for investigation of a crime by WCSO. The man was released to the custody of deputies and officers cleared to respond to an in progress call in the City. Officers learned later that the man had been booked into WC Jail.
October 1, 11:15 a.m.: Police were called to a local motel where the owner reported having just been assaulted by a patron. Officers interviewed multiple witnesses during their investigation. Ultimately the tenant, a 61-year-old man from Arkansas, was booked into the Whatcom County jail for the assault.
October 2, 6:58 a.m.: A man living in the 200 Block of H Street called 911 to report he could not get out of bed due to neck pain and was requesting transport to the hospital. Blaine Police arrived first on scene, gained access to the building, cleared a path for the stretcher and waited with the man until aid crews arrived. The man was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for medical treatment.
October 2, 10:05 a.m.: A woman called the police department to report suspicious persons in her neighborhood. Police located the individuals and discovered they were looking for a yard sale that had been posted online. Officers verified the claim and determined no crime had been committed.
October 2, 2:23 p.m.: Officers responded to a reported aid call on Interstate 5 where a person was reported to have suffered from an extensive fall. Officers arrived and found a woman with extensive injuries being tended to by several good Samaritans. There was no evidence the woman had been hit by a vehicle. The interstate was closed for a short time while medics prepared the woman for transport to St. Joseph's Hospital.
October 2, 5:41 p.m.: An officer spotted a weary traveler from Belgium who was in need restroom facilities. Not finding one, the young man had decided to help with the City's water bill by watering the shrubbery at 3rd and H Streets with his own implement. The Belgian guest was cited and released with a criminal citation for lewd act, and the officer supplied directions to the nearest restroom for future reference.
October 2, 10:10 p.m.: A person reported that one of his co-workers had taken his vehicle without permission. The reporting person waited all day to see if the co-worker would return the vehicle. When enough time had passed, the person decided to report the incident to police. Case is under investigation.
October 2, 10:51 p.m.: A person reported finding his window and curtains open upon returning to his hotel room. The screen was in place and nothing was missing or disturbed from the room. The person did not think that housekeeping was responsible. An informational report was taken.
October 3, 12:28 p.m.: A person reported multiple problems at a house in her neighborhood. Her primary complaint was in regards to trash piling up on the porch and along the right of way. This office checked with the City's code enforcement division and learned they were already working on issues at the property. As for the complainant's other concerns, a barking dog and a person who has shouting conversations while outdoors and utilizing a cell phone, she was advised to call when the problems were occurring and was provided a non- emergency number for dispatch.
October 3, 2:00 p.m.: A resident contacted police requesting traffic enforcement patrol for problems with vehicles speeding on Semiahmoo Parkway south of Drayton Harbor Road, especially in the morning hours when school busses and commuting traffic are sharing the road. On multiple occasions vehicles have driven at reckless rates of speed at or above twice the posted speed limit, frightening kids and parents waiting at the roadside. Officers and supervisors were advised of the complaint, and extra patrol is being provided.
October 3, 4:34 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute in the 300 block of Alder Street. The officer arrived, contacted both involved parties and learned the incident had not just been verbal in nature. A 26-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on charges of DV- Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment, DV- Malicious Mischief and Interfering with theReporting of Domestic Violence.
October 3, 4:42 p.m.: A person reported that his neighbors, who are also tenants of his, approached him after learning they were being evicted. They were angry, shouting and using expletives. The man did not wish to pursue charges at this time, but requested that the incident be documented, should any further issues arise.
