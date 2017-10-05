Tim McBride

November 18, 1953 – September 18, 2017

Tim was a cherished husband, father and papa. He is survived by his loving wife Linda; children Autumn, Nathen, Shaneen, Amber and Ethan; and grandchildren Charlotte, Rhyker, Amilyia and Breesa.

Please join us for a ‘celebration of a good life and one more round’, at his request at the Wheel House Tavern, 746 Peace Portal Dr., Blaine, WA on Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

In honor of Tim, a gofund me account has been set up for his grandchildren’s trust fund. If you would like to make a donation in Tim’s name please visit https://www.gofundme.com/tim-mcbrides-grandkids-trust-fund.