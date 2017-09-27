This week in business…

Vonna’s Purple Fin Restaurant to close October 1

After more than four-years of business, Vonna’s Purple Fin Restaurant is set to close its doors on Sunday, October 1.

Owner Vonna Rushing cites financial concerns for the closure. Prior to opening the restaurant on 4823 Alderson Road in Birch Bay, Rushing spent 20 years managing restaurants along the Columbia River. A suggestion from a friend led her to move north and open Vonna’s Purple Fin Restaurant, she said.

Rushing served multi-ethnic cuisine with reasonable prices, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. She also provided catering services, according to the restaurant’s website.

The two years after the restaurant opened were quite successful, Rushing said, but things got tough due to fluctuations of the Canadian dollar. Looking ahead, she was concerned about Washington state’s mandate to increase the minimum wage by 2018. “I can’t afford to do that,” she said.

Rushing doesn’t own the property and the length of her lease was reduced to align with the restaurant’s closure. She plans to find work in the area so she can remain in Birch Bay.

“It’s bittersweet,” Rushing said. “Thank you for everything.”

Border Brew Espresso closes, Curb Shots takes its place

Blaine’s Border Brew Espresso has closed its doors.

Citing health concerns, owner Marcia Goff sold the business to Ferndale-based Curb

Shots in July.

“The family and Marcia Goff would like to convey once again the appreciation for years of loyalty and dedication to our enterprise that is Border Brew,” in a post on Border Brew Espresso’s website. “The parties who have purchased it will continue as we did in making it part of the community. We hope that you will all continue your journey with the new owners.”

On Saturday, September 23, Blaine resident Larissa Nebel took the helm of the drive-through coffee shop, located at 678 14th Street in Blaine.

The purchase of Border Brew Espresso was a joint venture between Nebel and Curb Shots owner Cirby Crisp. Nebel has worked at the original Ferndale location, which opened in 1998, for an upwards of ten years, she said. Donning a new title as owner, Nebel said she opted to hire on the former Border Brew Espresso baristas, building her staff to a team of five.

Expect to see breakfast, lunch and dinner items on the menu, in addition to a slew of caffeine-infused beverages. The location is open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/CurbShots/.

Loomis Trail Golf Club for sale

The ownership and membership group of Loomis Trail Golf Club approved a motion to put the course on the market, according to a statement from Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa.

After the Loomis sale, Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club will become a private course “with limited play available for guests of members and patrons at Semiahmoo Resort.”

The ownership is committed to the Semiahmoo course and plans to replace the irrigation system and tackle various drainage projects next fall.

Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality manages golf courses at Loomis Trail and Semiahmoo. The company took over Semiahmoo Resort, Golf and Spa in May, when it acquired the resort’s former owner, Coastal Hotels.