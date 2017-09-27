New playground installed at Birch Bay State Park

By Stefanie Donahue

Birch Bay State Park is getting a playground.

Each year, 55,000 to 60,000 campers frequent the 194-acre park. In surveys handed out by the park’s staff, guests and campers overwhelmingly agreed that a playground would be a nice addition to the park, said Friends of Birch Bay State Park president Doralee Booth.

The organization supports and promotes the park by helping with routine maintenance, facilitating public education and hosting special events.

In total, Blaine Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 donated $30,000; Friends of Birch Bay State Park raised $9,000; the Washington State Parks Foundation donated $2,500; the Washington State Park System donated $2,500; and BP donated about $5,000, Booth said.

Crews began constructing the playground on September 22 and it’s nearly ready to unveil.

“It’s very exciting,” Booth said. “We’re just so appreciative.”