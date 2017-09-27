DelBene hosts community forum in Blaine

September 27, 2017
Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01) visited Blaine on September 23 for a community forum at Blaine City Hall. Healthcare, nutrition assistance, immigration reform and climate change were among the many topics hit on during the discussion. Photo by Ramsey Cox.

