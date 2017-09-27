Bellingham SeaFeast draws a crowd

0
Front Page News, News
September 27, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

The second annual SeaFeast in downtown Bellingham and Squalicum Harbor entertained crowds from September 22 to 23. The event featured a variety of activities for all ages, including a seafood dinner at Depot Market Square, harbor boat rides, a salmon barbeque grilling championship. Photos by Catherine Darkenwald and SeaFeast.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 3 =