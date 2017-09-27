Bellingham SeaFeast draws a crowd

September 21, 9:06 a.m.: Officers observed a dog walking in the roadway, causing traffic to slow down. The dog walked the officers to its home and was reunited with its owner. The owner was warned about having her dog at large.
September 21, 3:42 p.m.: An employee from the Port of Entry was out walking at Lincoln Park during his break when he encountered a white male who was only clothed from the waste up. Officers responded and checked the area, but the half-naked man was not located. Officers did locate a recent transient camp, and it was cleaned up.
September 22, 9:40 a.m.: Officers observed a man who was known to them riding his bicycle while wearing a wig that stood out drastically against his complexion. It appeared the man was making a poor attempt to avoid their detection, which piqued their interest. The man was checked for warrants, determined to have two, and taken into custody. During inventory of his property, an officer discovered a glass vile with a crystalline substance around the base of the vile. The officer tested the substance for methamphetamine, and the result was positive. Additional charges were forwarded to the jail and the WC Prosecutor's Office.
September 22, 11:16 a.m.: A person reported a custody issue with his estranged wife's mother. The matter was determined to be civil in nature and an officer coordinated both parties meeting at the WCSO in Bellingham to exchange custody.
September 22, 2:41 p.m.: A concerned citizen called to report a vehicle sitting on the train tracks and not moving until just moments before the train arrived. Officers checked the area but the vehicle was gone.
September 22, 4:39 p.m.: A person reported a family member left a vehicle in his driveway without permission. The vehicle was without plates. That combined with the family member's history of contacts with law enforcement led the complainant to be concerned the vehicle might be stolen. An
officer responded to check on the vehicle and determined it was not stolen or known to be of interest to the police at this time.
September 22, 8:40 p.m.: A business asked for help in trespassing a person from their property. The man has been going onto the property after hours and using an outside electrical outlet to charge his cell phone. An officer contacted the man and advised him of the trespass. He acknowledged he understood he could not come back onto the property and apologized for any trouble.
September 23, 12:08 a.m.: A woman reported her intoxicated boyfriend stole her van and was out driving around. At the same time, dispatch was receiving calls about a loud domestic dispute happening in the same general area. It turned out to be one and the same. What people were hearing was the couple arguing about the intoxicated man getting behind the wheel of the van. The man ultimately did leave the house, and an officer located the van as it was travelling on the city street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, following it down three different streets with lights and sirens activated, but the driver did not stop until he reached his residence. The man was ultimately arrested for Refusal to Stop and DUI. He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
September 23, 4:08 a.m.: Officers assisted the WCSO with a possible physical domestic that occurred a few miles outside of the city limits. WCSO Deputies determined the incident was verbal only and both parties agreed to separate for at least the night. Officers then cleared without incident.
September 23, 8:55 p.m.: Blaine police responded to the 200 block of B Street for a report of a man sleeping in some grass. An officer arrived and contacted the man, who was intoxicated and trying to sleep. The man explained that he came from Seattle and was trying to get to Vancouver, WA by way of hitchhiking. The officer informed the transient man that his ride took him in the opposite direction, towards Vancouver, B.C. The officer provided the man a courtesy ride to the Lighthouse Mission so he could have a warm place to sleep.
September 24, 6:10 a.m.: A Blaine officer assisted Washington State Patrol with a possible vehicle fire on Interstate 5 near Mile Post 274. The arriving officer found that a vehicle had left the roadway, hit a guardrail and had traveled between two bridges before landing on West Road below. The vehicle slid across that roadway and over an embankment before catching fire. The fire department extinguished the fire and located a deceased individual inside the vehicle. The Washington State Patrol is the lead investigating agency.
September 24, 6:28 a.m.: Blaine police were called to a business for an alarm activation. An officer arrived and check the business but was unable to locate anything that would indicate what set the alarm off. The business owner stated that he would review the video footage and contact police if he found anything amiss.
September 24, 8:04 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of Mitchell and Alder Street for some sort of alarm that had been sounding since 3:00 a.m. The officer located a faulty smoke alarm inside a vacant duplex. The smoke alarm's battery was removed and a voice mail was left with the management firm to resolve the issue. The fire department was advised of the circumstances.
September 24, 6:09 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was contacted in the 1600 Block of Runge Avenue. The occupant was warned about Blaine parking regulations and given a verbal warning.
September 25, 10:40 a.m.: A Blaine resident called the police to report that an individual was stopped in front of his house barking at the resident's dog and enticing it to respond. An officer was not immediately available to respond due to a priority call. When officer contact was made with the resident he stated that the individual had already left. He was advised to call back if the gentleman returned.
September 25, 11:50 a.m.: A Blaine resident came to the police department to report she was missing one tablet from her prescription bottle. The resident suspects her boyfriend may have taken it while she was incarcerated. The individual wanted to document the incident should a prescription need to be refilled. Contact was made with the alleged suspect who denied taking any medication from his girlfriend.
September 25, 4:30 p.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to a dispute between a parent and a child in the 200 Block of Marine Drive. The young teenager was refusing to get into her mother's car. An officer spoke with the girl and ultimately was able to get her to agree to go home.
September 25, 1:52 p.m.: An officer responded to a residential burglary alarm in the 500 Block of E Street. Officer arrived and contacted the juvenile nephew of the resident, who had gone into the garage and forgotten the code. Officer cleared after determining no criminal acts were evident.
September 25, 8:23 p.m.: Officers were contacted at the station by a man describing civil issues with his common law wife. While speaking with the man, the other half called in to also report problems. An officer spoke with the other half and confirmed, the situation was not criminal.
September 25, 8:37 p.m.: Officers were made aware of a littering problem from a local transient camp. Officers contacted the two occupants of the camp. One was found to have a non-extraditable felony warrant out of NC. Both were advised to clean their garbage up or face charges of littering and depositing unwholesome substances. Officers will be following up to ensure compliance.
September 25, 10:39 p.m.: Officers responded to the Peace Arch Point of Entry for a Yukon Territory resident with a suspended license. The man was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date.
September 25, 10:54 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of possible custodial interference which had evolved into a slow speed car chase. The parties were detained by USBP prior to officers' arrival. Officers arrived and were not able to establish probable cause for any serious crime. The parents were informed to act like adults and go through the proper legal process to establish custody. Additional information will be sent to the court for review of possible lessor charges.
September 26, 2:04 a.m.: While working traffic on Northbound I-5 within Blaine city limits, an officer observed a vehicle traveling 86 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to yield for about 1.5 miles. The driver finally decided to stop, in the right lane of travel. The
driver was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date and received a speeding ticket as well.
September 26, 3:23 a.m.: A local transient called to report being assaulted. Officers contacted the man who displayed obvious mental health problems, but did not appear to be a threat to himself or the safety of others. The man will be seeking shelter and assistance outside of Blaine in the morning.
September 26, 10:20 a.m.: An officer responded with the fire department to the area of Parkview Place for a smoke investigation. It was determined a homeowner was burning yard waste. Fire Department personnel addressed the burn ban violation with the home owner.
September 26, 1:41 p.m.: A woman called to report that large dump trucks have been speeding in the 4200 block of H Street. Officers spoke with a nearby construction outfit and asked them to relay the concern to their drivers. The company apologized and advised they would address the issue.
September 26, 2:09 p.m.: A person reported an ongoing problem with a neighbor who stands out on his porch on the phone and talks loudly using vulgar language. The complainant stated she and other residents of the nearby apartment complex would like to enjoy these last lovely fall days without having their ears bombarded with cuss words. An officer contacted the individual in question, who apologized and agreed to conduct his communications indoors.
September 26, 3:19 p.m.: A Border Patrol Agent called dispatch to report a small child in the 1500 block of D Street throwing rocks at cars. Police drove through the area but were unable to locate the troublesome toddler.
September 26, 4:36 p.m.: A business reported an unknown person(s) placed a false Craigslist ad stating their closing business was giving away free eats today, their last day. The company's personnel reported several patrons were perturbed to learn free lunch was not being provided. The business was hopeful the police could sleuth out the harassing jokester, but unfortunately there were no available resources at the time to devote to the detection work.
September 26, 9:50 p.m.: Officers responded to some kind of a dispute at a local apartment complex. Officers arrived and determined a 15-year-old girl had invited a couple of adult friends over to an apartment she shares with her grandmother. The girl's grandmother arrived home to find the two unwanted guests, who then fled through a screen door. The grandmother wished both of the uninvited guests trespassed from the apartment and officers conveyed the warning. The two stated their understanding and officers cleared.
