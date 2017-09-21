DelBene to visit Blaine for community forum

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01) is visiting Blaine for a community forum this week.

The forum will take place between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at Blaine City Hall, located at 435 Martin Street. Earlier in the day, she’ll make stops in Maple Falls and Sumas.

To learn more, contact the congresswoman’s communications director, Ramsey Cox, by calling 202/225-6311 or emailing ramsey.cox@mail.house.gov.