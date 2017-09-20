Whatcom Humane Society offers pet loss support group

Once a month, the Whatcom Humane Society offers a support group for the community to share their stories and work through the challenges of losing a pet. The group meets between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Whatcom Humane Society, located at 2172 Division Street in Bellingham.

Participation is free and no reservations are required. Guests are encouraged to bring a photo of their pet. “[The group] offers support and resources to help those who have been touched by the loss of a pet, anticipating the death of a pet, dealing with the difficult decision of euthanasia, have suffered from a lost or stolen pet or wondering when/if they are ready for another pet,” said development associate at the Whatcom Humane Society, Courtney Adams in an email.

To learn more, email outreach@whatcomhumane.org or call 360/733-2080, extension 3116.