Local Eagle Scout receives award

Seventeen-year-old Sawyer Stone received a Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award at a ceremony held at Birch Bay State Park on Sunday, September 17.

Stone is sponsored by American Legion Peace Arch Post 86 in Birch Bay and is a senior patrol leader with Boy Scout Troup 4025 in Blaine. To become an Eagle Scout, Stone earned 21 merit badges and completed a community service project at the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association in Bellingham.

Stone is a senior at Blaine High School and participates in the Running Start program to earn college credit. He lives in Ferndale with his parents, Mark Stone and Meagan McGovern.