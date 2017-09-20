Local Eagle Scout receives award

0
Front Page News, News
September 20, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

Sawyer Stone. / Photo courtesy of Mark Stone.

Seventeen-year-old Sawyer Stone received a Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award at a ceremony held at Birch Bay State Park on Sunday, September 17.

Stone is sponsored by American Legion Peace Arch Post 86 in Birch Bay and is a senior patrol leader with Boy Scout Troup 4025 in Blaine. To become an Eagle Scout, Stone earned 21 merit badges and completed a community service project at the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association in Bellingham.

Stone is a senior at Blaine High School and participates in the Running Start program to earn college credit. He lives in Ferndale with his parents, Mark Stone and Meagan McGovern.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × four =