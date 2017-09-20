John (Jack) Harvey Eastman

March 11, 1930 – September 11, 2017

John was born on March 11, 1930 to Raymond and Gertrude (Bonnema) Eastman. On September 11, 2017 John left his legacy. Born and raised in Blaine, WA, he was beloved as an athlete and for his model A. At 21 he was drafted in the army and served in the Intelligence Corp. John went to college through the G.I. Bill. He spent 29 years teaching and coaching in the Blaine and Lynden school districts. After being a full-time teacher and part-time farmer, he became a full-time farmer and part-time teacher. John married his high school sweetheart Gloria (Mutch) and was married for 64 years.

Jack and Gloria raised three children Kari, Sheli (Jackson) Moore, and John (Kim) Eastman. He was the proud grandparent of Shayne, Olivia (Libby),

Gabraelle (Elle) Moore, Kjel and Kjirstin Larson; step-grandpa to Tamera Iverson and Mitchell Williams, brother to Glen (Aline) Eastman, uncle to Barbara (Ken) Ives, Sue (Mike) Vanderpool, Charlene (Dave) Sprating, Tim (Kathy), Joe (Joan) Randell, Patsy (Gary) LaBree, Donna (Dave) Ammon, and Julie Eastman Young. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers in law Mary (Bud) Miles and June (Jacob) Randell, nephews Frederick Eastman and Guy Young.

A community Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Blaine Senior Center, 763 G Street Blaine, WA 98230.

