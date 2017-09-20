Heavy rain likely to impact nearby lakes, rivers and streams

With the turn of the season, rainfall could increase pollutants in nearby lakes, rivers and streams and pose a health risk to beachgoers, warns the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The hot and dry weather is ideal for beach days, but as the rainy season comes back around, bacteria levels in the water are more likely to rise, according to Ecology. Pollutants such as fecal bacteria from pet and wildlife waste travel downstream as a result of increased precipitation. Rain can overwhelm sewage systems and cause them to discharge untreated sewage into nearby bodies of water. Contact with water that’s contaminated with fecal bacteria can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes and upper respiratory infections, among other illnesses.

Ecology warns beachgoers to avoid water recreation for 24 hours after heavy rainfall.

For updated information about beach closures and advisories, visit http://bit.ly/2ycZRik