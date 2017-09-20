Deadline to apply for Project Neighborly grant nears

The Whatcom Community Foundation is looking to fund projects that connect communities throughout the county – if you think you have the next great idea, be sure to share it on time.

Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly, launched in early 2017, grants up to $5,000 to projects that develop communities in Whatcom County. Since the project started, the foundation has awarded $103,065 to 30 groups and organizations, including Blaine’s Christ Episcopal Church, which received $2,000 to improve its children’s giving garden.

“Project Neighborly grants are for people who have great ideas about how we can all become better neighbors and bring people together across Whatcom County,” according to the Whatcom Community Foundation. “The most important criteria? Connect people who may not otherwise meet.”

Eligible applicants represent registered 501(c)(3) organizations, Native American tribes, public or religious institutions and projects with an eligible fiscal sponsor. A wide variety of projects receive funding, however, those that would go to support purchases for personal use, the general operation of established nonprofits, recurring events or fundraisers, individual scholarships and capital building endeavors are not considered for Project Neighborly, according to the Whatcom Community Foundation.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. Once submitted, applications will undergo review by the Whatcom Community Foundation grants committee. In about a month, the committee will release a recommendation to the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors for final approval. Winners will receive notice by email by early November and funding will arrive in early December.

To learn more or to complete an online application, visit whatcomcf.org.