Blaine school district hosting construction tour on September 29

By Oliver Lazenby

The Blaine school district is hosting a tour of the completed first phase of construction at Blaine High School on Friday, September 29. Tours begin at 4:30 p.m., and community members are invited to stay for the high school’s homecoming chili feed at 5 p.m. in the new

cafeteria.

The district is asking that visitors park near the middle school cafeteria and follow signs to the new high school cafeteria, where tours start.

The new construction includes classroom space, a cafeteria, theater, space for construction skills classes and other technical education programs, kitchen, band and choir space, a greenhouse and tennis courts.

The work is funded by a bond district voters passed in 2015.

Phase 2 of construction started this summer and includes a two-story classroom building that will connect phase one to the school’s science building.