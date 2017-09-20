Blaine police reports: September 13-20

September 13, 7:15 p.m.: A child contacted police for help when her six year old sister ran away from home in the Salishan neighborhood. All available police personnel began searching for the little girl, assisted by Border Patrol agents and residents who learned of the missing youngster. About an hour in to the search a passerby reported the child had earlier been walking east on H Street. Officers found her at a business on the east side of the truck route, returned her unharmed to her home, then interviewed the family about the incident.

September 13, 8:15 p.m.: Dispatch relayed a neighborhood report that people outside of a residence were yelling at each other, and one involved party had departed in a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene to find that everyone causing problems had apparently left. A grandparent was contacted at the residence and said they were not aware of any disturbance. No other calls were received.

September 13, 8:00 p.m.: A concerned resident called Blaine Police to report that a vehicle was parked in his neighborhood with the headlights on for the past 45 minutes. An officer contacted the vehicle and found that the driver had pulled off of the road to use her phone. The driver was thanked by the officer for following the laws on cell phone use while driving a vehicle and the officer cleared without further action.

September 14, 10:43 a.m.: Whatcom County Sheriffs Office asked Blaine PD for assistance at a domestic violence incident on Hall Road. Blaine officers responded and provided backup to the WCSO personnel on scene, then cleared without incident.

September 14, 1:15 p.m.: A motorist came into the police department office for help after locking her keys inside the trunk of her vehicle. An officer assisted her with gaining access through the front passenger door, and from there she was able retrieved her keys from the trunk.

September 14, 2:14 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Blaine High School, where a transient had been found asleep in the parking lot. Officers arrived to interview the man and issued him a trespass warning. He responded with several incomprehensible comments before leaving the area without issue. The area was paroled to help ensure understood the instructions and did not return to the campus.

September 15, 8:26 a.m.: Police were dispatched to northbound Interstate Five at mile post 276 for a disabled vehicle. The arriving officer found a mini-van pulled over in the gore point No Parking / No Driving zone adjacent to the D Street ramp. An adult passenger inside was watching her several children but the driver was missing. The woman explained that when her husband realized too late they he had passed the Duty Free, he stopped on the freeway and jogged to a nearby store. At the officer’s request she politely moved their van full of kids to a safer location on the freeway shoulder, and the officer remained on scene to protect them until the father returned, bearing two twelve packs of beer. He warned about the parking violations, walking on the freeway, and endangering his family.

September 15, 10:40 a.m.: An officer conducting speed enforcement stopped a vehicle for speeding 54 mph in a 25 mph zone. Upon contacting the driver, the officer determined that she was driving with a suspended license. The motorist was arrested, cited, and released for the criminal violation, and her vehicle was towed as no licensed driver was available.

September 15, 11:16 a.m.: Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office called Police PD for assistance at a business on Birch Bay Lynden Road. Blaine officers arrived on scene shortly after and remained to cover the deputies while they investigated and took one person in to custody.

September 15, 7:40 p.m.: Customs officers called Blaine Police when they discovered that a person seeking entry into the U.S. at the Peace Arch POE was illegally in possession of a personal use amount of a controlled substance. A Blaine officer responded to investigate and arrested the woman for illegal drug possession. She was issued a criminal citation for the violation and returned to Customs officers. The substance, which field tested positive as MDMA, was placed in evidence.

September 15, 8:05 p.m.: A business downtown called police for assistance with a patron who refused to leave after causing a disturbance inside. An officer responded, advised the man he was no longer allowed on the premises and escorted him outside. The man demanded the return of a backpack containing important belongings which he claimed was still inside the business. The officer and staff searched the building and did not find the luggage. When the officer went to the gentleman’s residence to deliver the bad news, the man explained he’d found the bag in his home. He reaffirmed that he understood he was not to return to the business.

September 15, 11:12 p.m.: Dispatch reported that North Whatcom Fire was in route to a residence where a person was suffering a medical emergency following an overdose of prescription medication. Officers arrived to assist the medical personnel, and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment and a voluntary mental health evaluation.

September 16, 7:32 a.m.: An officer responded to a residence to interview and obtain a statement from a woman who advised that her boyfriend had borrowed her car but was now refusing to return it. The man suspected of withholding the vehicle called police a short time later. He provided the location of the vehicle and explained that he could not immediately return the car because he was too intoxicated to drive. The owner was notified and made arrangements to collect and protect her auto.

September 16, 8:45 a.m.: Two morning joggers on Mitchell Street increased their pace when they encountered a man standing in the roadway yelling obscenities at no one in particular. The runners called police, who responded and searched the area. They did not find the offensive orator, but his description and manners matches those of a gentleman known to them, and the search continues.

September 16, 8:51 a.m.: Customs and Border Protection personnel notified police when they encountered a motorist attempting to enter the United States despite his Washington driver’s license status being suspended. Officers arrived at the Peace Arch Port of Entry, confirmed the violation, and issued the gentleman a criminal citation for DWLS. After the police contact he was released back to CBP agents for completion of their process and his return to Canada.

September 16, 9:22 a.m.: Dispatch relayed multiple reports of a man yelling at passing cars and people. An officer located the problematic pedestrian, who exhibited unusual emotional behavior but was not a clear danger to himself or others. He was warned about Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing the Peace. The man claimed that he had only been singing as he walked, but agreed to use his Inside Voice for the remainder of his sojourn.

September 16, 10:20 a.m.: A gentleman called police to report having lost his wallet. Officers contacted the man, who remembered which business he had last visited. They contacted the on-duty manager there, who remembered that the customer had had his wallet when he left. The officers completed an informational report for the reporting party, who will need to contact Immigration authorities to replace his documents if the wallet is not recovered.

September 16, 10:37 a.m.: Whatcom County Sheriffs Office asked Blaine Police for assistance at the scene of a domestic violence incident on Harborview Road. Officers responded and provided backup to the solo deputy while he investigated and resolved a non-physical dispute between family members, some of whom were intoxicated.

September 16, 11:07 a.m.: An officer patrolling D Street observed and removed the mortal remains of a recently deceased raccoon from the roadway.

September 16, 12:00 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a parking problem at Blaine Marina near gate #2. the arrived to find that a trailer and its attached, unattended passenger pickup truck had rolled out of its parking slot, coming to rest in the middle of the lot without striking any vehicles or pedestrians. The pickup’s owner was not on site. He was contacted about the parking and safety concern, and arranged to correct the problem.

September 16, 5:15 p.m.: Blaine Police responded to assist at the scene of a two car roll-over collision southbound on Interstate Five, just south of Dakota Creek. The arriving officers assisted North Whatcom Fire units with traffic and scene management until Washington State Patrol arrived to investigate.

September 16, 6:28 p.m.: Dispatch relayed a report from 911, who’d taken a hang up call from a number with two women yelling in the background. Officer contacted the caller, who explained she had been arguing with a relative about child pickup duties, and they’d worked it out so police services were not needed.

September 17, 11:37 a.m.: The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance form Blaine Police with an unknown man being disorderly at a Birch Bay church. Apparently the individual was demanding that the pastor read particular scripture and was slamming his bible down. The Blaine officer arrived and was informed the individual had already left the area on foot after being asked to do so. The sheriff’s office was updated.

September 18, 10:37 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of G Street to check on a subject walking down the middle of the road with his dog and yelling profanities to no one in particular. The officer observed the individual in the 700 block of G Street and made contact. The man was not yelling profanities at that time, but he was asked to use the sidewalk and be courteous to other residents by using less offensive language. The resident, a local man well known to law enforcement, agreed to try.

September 18, 1:13 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Peace Portal for a report of an attempted burglary. Officers have documented the incident and will be reviewing the evidence to determine further action. Patrol units will be asked to step up security checks in the downtown area.

September 18, 5:09 p.m.: A resident in the 400 Block of G Street called to complain about a parking situation resulting in undelivered mail. The woman was advised to speak with the post office regarding the issue since the vehicle in question was not actually blocking access to the mailboxes.

September 18, 9:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of D Street for a neighbor dispute. A man called when a tow truck drove onto his property while dropping a vehicle off at a neighboring house. The man requested the driver be trespassed. Police contacted the driver and issued a verbal trespass.

September 19, 5:40 a.m.: A passerby reported a possibly injured dog in the 200 block of 6th street. Officers arrived and determined that it was not an injured dog, but rather a very large rock.

September 19, 8:00 a.m.: A Blaine resident came to the police department to report a road rage incident that occurred on a city street. The resident stated she was following another vehicle that was reportedly driving considerably slower than the posted speed limit. The resident tried to pass the other vehicle in a no passing zone, so the other driver sped up his vehicle to prevent the unlawful passing. That driver then stopped at a stop sign, exited his vehicle and confronted the other driver. Some words were exchanged after the driver who exited his vehicle reported that the other driver had run over his foot and brushed his leg while trying to leave what appeared to be an escalating situation. The officer resolved the illegal activity of both individuals with warnings and suggested safer alternatives by letting law enforcement intervene in the future. There were no visible injuries sustained.

September 19, 1:45 p.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 9600 Block of Crest Drive for a reported house fire. Police arrived and ensured all residents were safely outside the home. Fire arrived and confirmed the “smoke” was steam evaporating from a cedar shake roof.

September 19, 3:07 p.m.: A man called to report that a vehicle was parked blocking the alley between G and F Streets. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him to park in a legal spot that wasn’t obstructing traffic. A friend of the owner volunteered to move the car since the owner was on the phone.

September 19, 8:50 p.m.: Officers investigated a possible no contact order violation. Officers determined that a male violated a no contact order. The man was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

September 20, 8:38 a.m.: A woman requested an officer respond to the 400 block of Peace Portal for a hit and run report.