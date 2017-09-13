The Vault Wine Bar and Event Space prepares for grand opening

After months of work, the team at The Vault Wine Bar and Event Space is primed to celebrate their grand opening with the public in just a matter of days.

All are welcome to sip beer or wine, sample food and meet the owners and staff at an open house from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20 at the space located at 277 G Street. The Vault staff will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the official open of the wine bar at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.

The Vault’s opening is another mark of change for the Blaine community.

“Some folks are quick to forget that just a few years ago, we didn’t have Edaleen’s, the renovated Pastime Bar and Eatery or the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company,” said Blaine community development director Michael Jones. “Downtown’s changing in a really good way.”

Longtime Blaine business owner Alan Finston purchased the building in an online auction in October 2016 with the hopes of expanding his existing business and opening an eatery and community venue.

Operation hinged on the Blaine City Council, which was asked in early 2017 to consider a text amendment to the city’s zoning code to, in part, allow eating and drinking establishments and food trucks within the city’s Town Portal District, where The Vault is located. In February, the council approved the request and Finston, his wife Joni Finston and general manager Shanna Manning got to work.

The Finstons own Whatcom Physical Therapy, which is located just across the street from The Vault at 250 G Street. About half of The Vault’s 5,300-square-foot space will be used to expand the facility to offer public fitness classes and an opportunity to rent for gatherings. The event space is slated to open on Monday, October 2.

The remainder of space is reserved for the wine bar, which seats up to 49 people inside and another 50 on an outdoor patio, Manning said. Bringing in six years of experience in the culinary industry, chef Tyler Hills will craft cuisine to pair with locally made beers and over 100 staff-selected local and global wines.

The Vault will offer wine enthusiasts the chance to sign up for a membership, which is divided into three tiers. The lowest-priced option, at $40 per month, provides members two bottles per month, four free glasses of wine per month, free release tasting and access to members-only events and discounts.

The Vault will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 3 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Manning said. In the future, they plan to host trivia on Thursday nights, bring in food trucks on Fridays and offer live music on Saturdays. Future plans also include hosting cooking classes, “cork and canvas” events and dinners.

“We envision The Vault as a place to promote the community, enjoyment of finer things (art, food and wine) and a platform to promote activity in the community as a whole,” Joni said.

To learn more about The Vault Wine Bar and Event Space, visit thevaultwine.com.