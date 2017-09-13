The Bridge at Birch Bay to open learning center

By Stefanie Donahue

Volunteers with The Bridge at Birch Bay will offer access to the new learning center, equipped with a study space, computers and one-on-one tutors starting

Wednesday, September 20.

The Bridge at Birch Bay executive director Lee Connors said the nonprofit will begin a free, two-hour tutoring service each Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. In time, hours may be adjusted based on demand.

“I want to get a feel for what the community wants,” he said.

The Bridge at Birch Bay, located at 4815 Alderson Road, is still accepting volunteer assistance for the tutoring program. Down the line, they hope to expand academic services with assistance from the Blaine school district.

To learn more, visit thebridgebirchbay.com.