Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith, l., and director of executive communications Carol Ann Browne, r., visited Peace Arch Park to learn about its history from founder and president of the International Peace Arch Association, Christina Winkler, c. The interview was published in a video which, at press time, had reached 707,000 views. To view the video, visit facebook.com/Microsoft/videos/840547292769776/. Photo by Joey Winkler.