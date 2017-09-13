Few days remain before Run with the Chums on September 16

As part of Whatcom Water Week, folks at the Whatcom County Public Works Department are inviting the public to kick off the watershed-education event with a fun run and walk through the forested plains of the BP Highlands.

The fifth annual Run with the Chums 5K and kids 1K Smolt Sprint begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 at the highlands located at 4900 Brown Road in Blaine. The free event is open for registration until the day of the race. The first 300 to sign up are eligible to receive a complimentary event T-shirt. Racers in the 1K can expect ribbons.

“From mountains to sea, we all rely on clean, fresh water for drinking, productive farmland, healthy fisheries, outdoor recreation and safe shellfish harvesting. Let’s celebrate and get healthy in the process,” read a statement from Whatcom County Public Works Department.

Whatcom Water Week, continuing through September 23, informs the public about local water resources. Multiple organizations will come together to offer exhibitions, activities and prizes to the public.

To register, visit chumsofterrellcreek.org. For questions, contact Aneka Sweeney at 360/526-2381 extension 103 or by email at asweeney@whatcomcd.org.