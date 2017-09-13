Deadline extended to apply for a spot on the city council

Residents of Blaine’s second ward still have the chance to apply for a position on the city council.

Early last month, long-time public servant Dennis Olason announced his resignation from the council. Since then, the city has been on the search for a qualified candidate to take his place. During a regular meeting on September 11, Blaine City Council voted to extend the application deadline to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, citing a low response rate.

Blaine’s voting districts are comprised of three wards, each represented by two councilmembers and a seventh at-large member; each position serves a term of four years. Qualified candidates for Olason’s position reside in Blaine’s second ward, which includes all areas within city limits that lie south of H Street, excluding areas west of Peace Portal and north of Boblett Street.

Applicants must be registered to vote and be a resident of the city for at least one year. Once appointed, the councilmember will be asked to fulfill the remainder of Olason’s term, expiring December 31, 2019. All councilmembers must attend regular meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Attendance is also required at study sessions and special meetings.

To apply, pick up an application at the administrative services department, located at 435 Martin Street, Suite 3000 or online at cityofblaine.com. Contact 360/332-8311 with questions. Interviews will be conducted on Monday, September 25.