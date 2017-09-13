Cross-border ceremony marks 16th anniversary of 9/11

Photos and story by Stefanie Donahue

First responders who served in New York on September 11, 2001 as well as dignitaries, officials and citizens from the United States and Canada joined for a ceremony at Peace Arch Park on Monday, the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“We join together in remembrance and pay tribute to the families who lost loved ones,” said Dianne Watts, a federal Member of Parliament (MP) for South Surrey-White Rock, speaking to the crowd of about 200 people. A cross-border lineup of speakers, including American diplomat Katherine Dhanani, Blaine area port director Kenneth Williams and state senator Doug Ericksen followed Watt’s speech.

New York Police Department (NYPD) sergeant Kevin Lynch, NYPD deputy inspector Brian McMahon, NYPD officer Efrain Morales Jr. and Fire Department of the City of New York firefighter Matthew Zimpfer were flown in as honored guests. All served during the attacks on September 11, 2001, which resulted in the death of 2,996 people and wounded more than 6,000.

The hour-long ceremony was followed by a barbeque lunch and proceeds went to benefit Behind the Badge Foundation and Honour House. Each year, a committee of representatives from the U.S. and Canada come together to host the memorial service. To learn more, visit nw911memorial.org.