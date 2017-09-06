Whatcom County Farm Tour runs September 9 – 10

By Stefanie Donahue

Bellingham-based group Sustainable Connections is encouraging the public to learn about family-owned farms by participating in a free, self-guided Whatcom County Farm Tour this Saturday and

Sunday, September 9–10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tour participants will have the chance to meet local farmers, munch on tasty samples and learn about how food is grown. Maps are available on the Sustainable Connections website, sustainableconnections.org. Take a look at the full list of farms that are participating this year:

Saturday

Appel Farms, located at 6605 Northwest Drive in Ferndale. Staff at the dairy farm will offer guided tours, kids activities and a chance to meet goats.

Twin Brook Creamery, located at 9728 Double Ditch Road in Lynden. Visitors can pack a picnic lunch, take a wagon ride, tour the processing facility, pet a baby calf, sample chocolate milk and visit a historic barn built in 1911.

Boxx Berry Farm, located at 6301 Northwest Road in Ferndale. This berry and vegetable farm will offer sweet corn, farm fresh jams and syrups for sale as well as wagon rides, homemade strawberry shortcake and ice cream.

Bellingham Farmers Market, located at 1100 Railroad Avenue in Bellingham. Travelers can pick up a hard copy of the Farm Tour Map at this location. A special “demo days” booth will offer recipes. The market is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Triple Wren Farm, located at 2424 Zell Road in Ferndale. This family flower farm will have pumpkins, jars of honey and bunches of flowers for sale.

Bellewood Acres and Distillery, located at 6141 Guide Meridian. Farm staff will offer free bin-train rides and a free ticket to the corn maze. Visitors also have the chance to purchase tickets to pick apples and view the “corn cannon.”

Cloud Mountain Farm Center, located at 6906 Goodwin Road in Everson. This nonprofit educational farm promises farm tours on the hour, fruit and veggie tasting and workshops from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. about how to grow food from home.

Myshan Dairy, located at 112 H Street Road in Lynden. Staff at the Guernsey dairy farm will offer visitors a chance to learn about A2 milk, take a hay-ride tour and view the processing facility.

Sunday

Ferndale Farmstead, located at 2780 Aldergrove Road in Ferndale. Visitors at this 500-acre farm can taste cheese and see how staff grow their own feed and raise cows to produce milk for the

on-site creamery.

Riverhaven Farm, located at 741 River Road in Lynden. Staff with the farm will offer lessons about sustainable grass-based agriculture and a chance to view the pastoral farm.

Boxx Berry Farm, located at 6301 Northwest Road in Ferndale.

Ten Fold Farm, located at 4634 Guide Meridian in Bellingham. Folks with the farm grow heirloom and non-GMO vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowers. Visitors will have the chance to embark on a tour and taste samples.

Alluvial Farm, located at 2399 Mount Baker Highway in Bellingham. Guests can visit pigs at the farm, which specializes in raising pasteurized pork. Staff from the Whatcom Conservation District will be on the scene to answer questions about farm planning.

Bellewood Acres Distillery, located at 6141 Guide Meridian.

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to purchase a $10 Farm Tour VIP badge to support the tour and obtain discounts on products at each farm. Free ice cream, a tote bag, farm coupons and more are offered to VIP badge holders.

To learn more, visit sustainableconnections.org/events/whatcom-county-farm-tour/.