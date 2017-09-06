Visitors turn up in droves for Discover Birch Bay Days

August 30, 1:07 a.m.: Officers on patrol observed a vehicle parked outside of a closed business. Inside the vehicle was a single person, passed out behind the wheel. Officers contacted the man who appeared to be intoxicated. Preliminary field sobriety tests supported the suspicion and a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to continue the investigation. The driver was arrested and transported to jail.
August 30, 9:43 a.m.: During a court appearance the respondent in a no contact order shouted directions regarding his needs for bail to the protected person through the court camera. Officers investigated the incident and are forwarding charges to the district court prosecutor.
August 30, 8:58 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 15th Street for a reported theft. The resident reported two large stuffed animals, each being approximately 4 feet tall, one brown dog and one grey bear, were stolen from his carport sometime overnight. His very sad children are hoping their beloved stuffies are returned.
August 30, 9:12 p.m.: Dispatch reported a physical domestic dispute at a residence. An officer arrived and found the boyfriend, who reported the physical altercation with his girlfriend, had left just prior to the police arriving. The girlfriend stated the pair did have an argument, but there was no physical altercation. While speaking with the girlfriend, dispatch advised the officer that the male had a warrant. The man called the girlfriend while the police were present and spoke with the officer. He stated he did have an argument with his girlfriend, but there was no physical altercation. He denied knowing anything about a warrant for his arrest and said he was on his way to Ferndale and was almost there. A minute later another officer located him several blocks away and arrested him on the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s warrant. Once in custody the man changed his story, saying his girlfriend had punched his face. There were no physical injuries on his body to support his claim, and the girlfriend’s hands bore no evidence of having punched someone. Officers took statements from both parties and referred the case to the prosecutor’s office for review.
August 30, 9:12 p.m.: During the course of investigating a domestic violence assault officers learned that one of the suspects had a local warrant. The 28-year-old man was arrested and booked him into Whatcom County Jail.
August 31, 8:50 a.m.: An officer was contacted in the police department parking lot regarding telephone harassment. Officer reviewed the text messages and the voicemails, and although the messages were harassing in nature, did not meet the elements of the crime of harassment. While investigating this incident a possible other crime was discovered. The officer forwarded the information to the prosecutor for review.
August 31, 9:23 a.m.: A business reported a utility trailer was stolen from their lot sometime between August 24 and August 31. An officer completed a stolen property report with the owner of the trailer. The trailer was entered into law enforcement databases as a stolen vehicle. The loss is valued at about $3,000.
August 31, 9:31 a.m.: A woman reported an older couple has been hanging around in the alley behind her apartments every day, walking back and forth, with no real apparent purpose for being there. The male suspect made an unusual comment to her daughter about their pool. The woman would like them moved along. Based on the suspect description, the officer has a good idea of the transient suspects (frequent flyers) walking the alley. An officer advised the woman to call when the couple returned. Police will provide extra patrol when able.
August 31, 10:01 a.m.: Officers were notified of CPR in progress on the golf course in Semiahmoo for an elderly male. Officers arrived and found EMTs on scene with medics shortly behind. Officers assisted the first responders and monitored the scene to help keep people away from the incident. Unfortunately, after all life saving measures were exhausted, the medics were instructed after a short report from the ER to cease life saving measures as the man had passed away and could not be revived. Officers then took over the investigation and the man was transported to a local funeral home for further arrangements.
August 31, 2:23 p.m.: A concerned citizen called to report what appeared to be disassembled bike parts near the creek on the Mitchell Avenue pedestrian overpass. An officer arrived and found several bicycle parts left on an embankment. The items were cleaned and thrown in the garbage as they were valued to be less than $100. There are no suspects in the illegal dumping.
August 31, 2:30 p.m.: A woman called 911 to report an ongoing civil matter between herself (the landlord) and her tenants. Officers arrived and advised the woman that no crime was occurring and that she was legally allowed to be on the property. Police advised the woman to call police if an argument began with the tenants or to just have the tenants call police with any questions.
August 31, 9:35 p.m.: A person came to the police department to report a harassment. She was receiving multiple profane text messages from a former friend. The incident which led to the harassment was alleged to have occurred over two months ago. The person sending the texts was contacted by police, asked to stop sending the messages and agreed to do so.
August 31, 9 p.m.: Officers received a report of a woman screaming, “Just kill me!” while standing in front of a local business. A female transient was contacted. She was upset, because she had become separated from the man she was traveling with. Although she was initially uncooperative, an officer was able to locate her missing companion. Happily reunited, both subjects went on their way.
September 1, 4:56 a.m.: A person reported that he was having problems with some people in his neighborhood. An officer responded, but the suspects were no longer in the area. The person was advised to call police if he had any further problems.
September 1, 9:20 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to several people urinating in public. Apparently the people couldn’t hold it long enough to walk across the street to use the restrooms in any one of several nearby establishments and decided to urinate in a parking lot of a business, with their full Monty in full view to several people. Unfortunately, the vehicle had already left the area upon officers being dispatched, and it nor its lewd occupants were located in the area.
September 1, 10:48 a.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to a report of a man who had been shot in the head by a nail-gun. An officer and crew from Medic One arrived to find NWFRS aid crews on-scene. Luckily for the victim, he was not shot in the head; instead, the nail-gun fell from the roof and struck the man in the head.
September 1, 12:39 p.m.: Officers were notified of a parking complain in the 800 block of Ludwig Avenue. The caller reported a semi-truck trailer was parked in front of a fire hydrant. Officer contacted the owners of the trailer who promptly moved it.
September 1, 5:14 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a report of a person down on the ground for some time, with no further information as to the person’s condition. Officers arrived in the 400 block of H Street and found a woman was celebrating an early birthday and had passed out asleep on the ground. Officers called NWFRS as her preliminary breath test level was quite high. Aid personnel assessed her condition, and then gave her a courtesy ride home.
September 1, 8:15 p.m.: A person reported that an unidentified man, who had been standing across the street, came running towards her husband as he was using an ATM. When the man was confronted by the husband he stopped running towards him. An officer checked the area and located the man, who refused to speak to police. He did, however, leave the area. Officers are aware of the man’s identity as he is a known transient in the area.
September 1, 10:45 p.m.: A mother called to report an adult female has been constantly calling and texting her 16-year-old daughter. The woman is upset with the girl, because she believes her to be having a relationship with the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The mother requested police to speak with the woman and ask her to leave the girl alone. An officer agreed to try and speak with the woman, but he also suggested they look into getting an anti-harassment order. The officer attempted to contact the woman, leaving several messages, but she did not return his call.
September 2, 1:35 a.m.: U.S. Customs at the Peace Arch Port of Entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the U.S. they discovered the traveler’s driving privileges in the states had been suspended by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
September 2, 11 a.m.: Blaine Police were dispatched to a civil matter at a local motel. Police arrived and found a yelling match had occurred. Officers stood by while the manager trespassed a woman from the premises. The adult son of the trespassed woman was later found and trespassed from the motel as well.
September 2, noon: Officers were dispatched to a report of disorderly conduct. A man was observed walking in and out of the roadway and yelling at passersby. Officers located the local man and spoke with him about his behavior, and he agreed to calm down.
September 2, 3:38 p.m.: A passerby flagged down an officer to report a man laying down near the old city hall. An officer arrived and spoke with the intoxicated man. He declined aid and said he would be moving along shortly. The officer cleared without incident.
September 2, 8:20 p.m.: An anonymous person called to request a welfare check on a person who appeared to be highly intoxicated and was stumbling down the street talking to himself, heading for a major intersection. An officer located the intoxicated adult male stumbling through a parking lot. The man stated he was going to the store to get some dinner and would then head straight home. He promised he was not going to drink any additional alcoholic beverages, and he refused any assistance from the officer.
September 3, 8:35 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a West 99th Street address for a report of a missing 3-year-old child. The officer arrived within a few minutes and learned the child had been safely located at a neighboring property. The officer cleared with no further action taken.
September 3, 9:29 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to U.S. Customs and Border Protection - Peace Arch for an individual driving on suspended Washington privileges. The British Columbia resident was arrested, cited and released with a court summons for the driving offense.
September 3, 10 a.m.: A visitor to the area called police to report a male yelling at passing vehicles and people. The man had a dog that looked as if it had been tied to the mailbox cluster at the corner street. The officer is familiar with the individual and the area was checked, but the resident was not located.
September 3, 12:50 p.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 1700 block of H Street where a store employee reported he saw a man take a bottle of soda from the store. Police contacted the man and learned he had taken an empty soda bottle and filled it was water in the bathroom of the store. Police confirmed the man had no other bottle of soda with him and updated the store about the mistake.
September 3, 8:25 p.m.: A woman called to report that her engagement ring had been lost or stolen during her stay at the Semiahmoo Resort. Police contacted the woman and hotel staff and are investigating the incident with the assistance of resort security.
September 3, 8:02 p.m.: Officers received a request for extra patrol from a Blaine resident. The resident reported being awoken at 3 a.m. by two unknown persons walking on his property. No evidence of any crime was found. The reporting person was not able to give any description of the two people. Officers will provide extra patrol in the area as available.
September 3, 10:45 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute. The officers arrived to see a girl shove her boyfriend through an open door. Further investigation showed both had been drinking, and the boyfriend had been shoved multiple times. The juvenile female was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for assault.
September 3, 10:45 p.m.: Officers responding to a domestic dispute discovered one of the parties had furnished liquor to the other, who was a minor. The adult male will be issued a citation for the offense.
September 4, 12:08 p.m.: Police responded to a landlord tenant dispute in the 9000 Block of Pintail Loop. Both parties were advised to document the alleged violations and seek legal advice through an attorney or civil court. The officers did not observe any criminal acts.
September 4, 6:26 p.m.: Blaine Police received a request for a welfare check on a child. The child was determined to be living with family in Seattle and Seattle Police Department was contacted to complete the welfare check. Seattle Police contacted Blaine officers a short time later and confirmed the child was in good health.
September 4, 9:11 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Unknown persons threw eggs at several vehicles used as residences parked on the side of a road. At this time there are no witnesses, but officers are looking into video footage from nearby businesses. The officers were also made aware of an ongoing issue with different types of harassment at the location, which are also under investigation.
September 4, 1:07 a.m.: Officers provided extra patrol in an area where malicious mischief had previously been reported, observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle was stopped and the driver found to have a suspended driver's license. The passenger and registered owner was also suspended out of AZ. The driver was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date. The vehicle was parked safely off the roadway and allowed to remain in location until a licensed driver could remove it.
September 5, 10:39 a.m.: A person reported losing a large set of keys, possibly in the area of the 900 block of Boblett, after leaving them on top of her car. A report was taken, in case the keys are turned in.
September 5, 12:08 p.m.: A man called to report that another man’s dog defecated on his lawn, and the owner did not pick up the biological litter. Police contacted the dog owner who returned and cleaned up the mess. The man was given a warning about picking up after the dog and advised the next violation would result in a citation.
September 5, 3:37 p.m.: A Bellingham resident came to the police department to report that someone had stolen his flatbed trailer from outside a web locker at the marina. The trailer was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.
September 5, 3:50 p.m.: The police were contacted by a woman who wanted assistance in dealing with an order violation. The woman reported her ex-husband, with whom she has an order, had tried to communicate with her. Officers communicated with additional law enforcement agencies to ensure the man was confronted about the attempted communication.
September 5, 7:40 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute. A large argument ensued surrounding a man getting treatment for a drug addiction. Family members confirmed nothing physical had occurred. The man was frightened by the prospect of withdrawal, and was lashing out verbally.
September 5, 9:00 p.m.: A few youths were contacted behind a local business after a person reported seeing them jumping atop shipping containers. Investigation into trespassing continues.
Leave a Reply