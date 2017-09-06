Visitors turn up in droves for Discover Birch Bay Days

The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted its 38th annual crab-themed event, Discover Birch Bay Days, September 2-3. Thousands attended this year and more than 70 food and craft vendors signed up to participate.

On Saturday, chainsaw-wielding woodcarvers started carving creations for auction. The Birch Bay Dash, Discover Birch Bay Days parade, a performance from the Haandei I Jin Tlingit traditional dance group, the Birch Bay Crab Derby and more entertained guests on Saturday.

The following day, kids were encouraged to participate in the Kids Olympic Games and musician Billy Shears set the stage for a performance. The Extreme Chainsaw Sculpture auction took place that afternoon. To learn more, visit birchbaychamber.com.

Photos by Chuck Kinzer and Wayne Diaz