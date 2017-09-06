Book mobile now at Vogt property in Birch Bay

By Oliver Lazenby

The bookmobile – Whatcom County Library System’s traveling library in a bus, complete with books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks – now parks at 7968 Birch Bay Drive, the home of the future Birch Bay Vogt Community Library.

Library users can find the bookmobile at the Vogt property from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Previously, the bookmobile parked at Birch Bay Square and Bay Center Market.

The bookmobile is the first service that the library system is providing at the site, which it purchased in April for $675,000. The Whatcom County Library System plans to remodel and expand the structures on the property – a 2,135-square-foot house built in 1913 and two pole buildings – and open Birch Bay’s first library.

The Friends of the Birch Bay Library is raising money for the project. The library system has a $3.5 million rough estimate for the new library.

Last month, WCLS and the Friends of the Birch Bay Library signed a memorandum of understanding to fund a 6,000-square-foot library on the property, though progress may be broken into stages.

Friends of Birch Bay Library can be contacted through its Facebook page.