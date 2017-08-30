Winter coat drive begins September 1

By Stefanie Donahue

As the turn of the season draws near, volunteers with the Community Assistance Program and Interfaith Coalition are calling on the public to help collect warm clothing for people in need.

The annual winter coat drive begins Friday, September 1 and ends on Saturday, September 30. Volunteers are accepting new or gently used coats, gloves and hats for men, women and children. Extra-large sizes are in the highest demand.

Donations can be dropped off at the Blaine Library, Blaine Senior Center, Pacific Building Center, Windermere Realty at Birch Bay Square, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, Semiahmoo Resort, Birch Bay Village community center, the Blaine-Birch Bay Parks and Recreation District 2 office and most local churches.

Coat distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10 and Friday, October 13 and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 at the Cost Cutter shopping center unit 280, located at 1733 H Street.

To volunteer, contact Linda Bennett at 360/354-6819. Learn more at blainecap.org.