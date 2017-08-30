Summer Fun in the Park draws hundreds to Marine Park

August 30, 2017
Hundreds attended Blaine’s Summer Fun in the Park event at Marine Park on August 26. Jen Freeman and Leah Crews organized the event, which offered guests live music, food vendors, beer and wine garden and a showing of “The Lego Batman Movie.” All proceeds from the beer and wine garden went to the Blaine Chamber of Commerce.

Photos courtesy of Leah Crews

