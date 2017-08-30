Sandra Jean McMains Charles

July 5, 1944 – August 26, 2017

Sandra was born in Mt. Vernon, WA. She passed away at home due to complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Sandy was 73 years old. Her father, Richard McMains and mother Signe McMains preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Robert Charles.

Sandy earned her Master’s degree in Consumer Economics/Retail from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education/Textiles from Stephens College, also in Columbia, MO. She graduated from high school in Stanwood, WA in 1962. She also held a Lifetime Secondary Education Teaching Certificate and earned the designation of Chartered Life Underwriter. She worked in the personal lines insurance industry

and later owned two children’s clothing stores and a women’s apparel store in Lake Arrowhead, CA, where she resided for nearly 25 years. She and her husband Bob were lifelong friends for 56 years and met through membership in 4-H clubs, where Sandy engaged in sewing. She was a spectacular seamstress as well as a wonderful gourmet chef. She loved needlepoint.

Sandy also worked as a regional manager specializing in personal computer and printing technology. She became quite active in the merchandizing industry, handing multiple product lines in Southern California and Arizona. Sandy and Bob relocated from Blaine, WA to Quail Creek in Green Valley, AZ in 2014. She loved to travel and visited 49 different countries. She was active in genealogy, researching her family and traveling to Sweden to visit distant relatives.

Sandy loved her many friends and they loved her. She enjoyed swimming and boating, as well as the arts, including theatre, music and countless museums worldwide. Sandy was an energetic, loving, kind, intelligent, beautiful and caring person.

Sandy’s funeral will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanwood, WA on September

6, 2017 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception/luncheon at the church. Graveside service will follow at Andersen Cemetery.