Blaine school district welcomes new staff

New Blaine school district staff pictured, l. to r.: Brenda Post, district-wide school nurse; Kiley Miller Bateman, elementary school special education teacher; Kathleen Mangan, high school special education teacher; Chelsea Surowiecki, middle/high school special education teacher; Dane Ulrich, middle school math/science teacher; Jessica Bugbee, high school special education teacher; Mychel Cortese, district wide school psychologist; Pamela Pryor, middle/high school music teacher. Photo courtesy of the Blaine school district.