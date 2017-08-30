Blaine “Roadeo” leaves audiences in awe

Big trucks and equipment were the star of the Blaine Roadeo on August 25.

The event was hosted by the Blaine Public Works Department, which operates and maintains all city utilities, including water, wastewater, stormwater, electrical services and the repair and maintenance of streets and public facilities.

The event featured live demonstrations led by public works employees and a number of interactive displays and activities.

To learn more, visit cityofblaine.com/90/Public-Works.