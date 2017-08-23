Seattle music group performs at Peace Arch Park

August 23, 2017
The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project performs at the Peace Arch Park International Concert Series on August 13. The next show is Sunday, August 27. The Sedentary Sousa Band is slated to perform. Admission is free, but a Discover Pass is required to park. Photos by Debbie Fant.

