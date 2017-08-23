Partial solar eclipse dazzles audiences in Western Washington

Kevin Jablowski, l., Mielle Andruscavage, Meghan Andruscavage, c., and Myca Andruscavage, r., view the much-awaited solar eclipse in downtown Blaine on August 21. Western Washington experienced a partial eclipse, whereas a band spanning from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina experienced a total eclipse. These observers used special glasses and a pinhole projector get a view. Photo by Stefanie Donahue.

People throughout Blaine and Birch Bay stepped outside to view the partial eclipse on August 21. Whether it was with special eclipse glasses or welding masks, many were able to view the moon partially pass before the sun.

Cities along a path from Lincoln City, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina experienced a total eclipse. The last total eclipse to cross the entire country took place in 1918, according to NASA.

The total solar eclipse began at 10:15 a.m. PDT in Lincoln City and ended at 2:48 p.m. PDT near Charleston.

Deidre Smith views the solar eclipse in Birch Bay. Photo courtesy of Deidre Smith From l., Kelly Larson, Darius Gilstrap and Eric Larson at Blaine Harbor. Photo by Ruth Lauman A pinhole projector. Photo by Pat Grubb An AIBO robot dog named Rosie takes in the crescent-shaped shadows during the solar eclipse. Photo by Kevin Steele Mike Sowers, operations manager with the Birch Bay Water and Sewer District, said the temperature dropped about 5 to 6 degrees during the eclipse. Illustration courtesy of Mike Sowers

Photos by Pat Grubb, Deidre Smith, Kevin Steele, Ruth Lauman and Mike Sowers.