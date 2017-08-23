Fire engulfs barn on Sweet Road

A fire caused extensive damage to a barn on Sweet Road, east of Totally Chocolate, on Tuesday, August 22. No one was injured, but a farm implement and an older pickup truck were destroyed, said North Whatcom Fire and Rescue division chief Henry Hollander. The property owner was working with steel at about 3:30 p.m., either grinding or welding, when a spark caught a patch of grass in front of his barn on fire. He didn’t notice until flames had spread to the barn, Hollander said. “In this instance it only took a spark,” Hollander said. “Be careful with open flames and sparks, because everything is extremely dry. That’s why we have a burn ban right now.” Photo by Charles Kelm.