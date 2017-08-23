Donor pens a $10,000 check to Friends of the Blaine Library

By Stefanie Donahue

Last month, Friends of the Blaine Library was given a $10,000 donation from an anonymous donor – now, members of the book-centric group are calling on the public to follow suit.

Each Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) library is supported by a “friends of the library” group. The groups advocate for library services and fundraise for library projects that aren’t funded through the WCLS budget. The group in Blaine currently comprises about a dozen members.

Friends of the Blaine Library have three advocacy goals for 2017, which include informing the public about the need for a new or expanded library to better serve the community; advocating to get a library card in every Blaine and Birch Bay household; and expanding its base of volunteers.

In response to the donation, Friends of the Blaine Library is challenging individuals, community groups, book clubs and corporations to raise a matching amount. Blaine Library manager Debby Farmer said the funds will be used for general support of library services.

“Imagine 100 people each donating $100,” read a statement from the group. “That’s another $10,000 toward a community center that bursts with life-enriching resources for persons of all ages and socio-economic levels.”

Donations are tax-deductible and can be made by check to Friends of the Blaine Library and mailed to 610 3rd Street. Online donations can also be made at blainelibraryfriends.org on the “library improvement” page.