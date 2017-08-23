Discover Birch Bay Days slated for September

The Discover Birch Bay Days festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-3. The event will feature a parade, chainsaw carving and crab feed, arts and crafts fair, live music, food vendors and more. Pictured above: Discover Birch Bay Days 2016. Photos by Chuck Kinzer.

