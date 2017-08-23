August 18, 11 a.m.: A resident contacted police for advice regarding the new neighborhood felines which are trespassing at their home, fouling the flower beds and leaving lingering messy scented reminders of their impolite passing. A report was initiated and the victim given information on how the police department and the city’s animal control provider, Whatcom Humane Society, can help. The report was forwarded to WHS Animal Control with a request that they contact and work with the family.
August 18, 1:28 p.m.: While on patrol, an officer came across a vehicle parked on a city street with an expired registration. A 72-hour impound notice was affixed to the vehicle. If the vehicle is not moved in 72 hours, it will be towed.
August 18, 2:20 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Milhollin Drive for a two-car collision. The drivers were contacted, and the incident was documented. The collision occurred off of the roadway.
August 18, 2:40 p.m.: The code enforcement officer for the city reported the 7th Street community garden has been experiencing thefts of vegetables. Officers are investigating the thefts. For those who are unaware, individuals pay rent for their spaces in the community garden in order to grow things there. A community garden does not mean anyone from the community who wants to can glean off the hard work of the gardeners.
August 18, 9:02 p.m.: Blaine police responded to the 600 block of Adelia Street for a report of two loose dogs. The reporting person was concerned for their welfare, as one of the dogs was an overweight, elderly husky dog. An officer arrived and found the dogs. Just after the officer requested assistance from animal control, the dog owner’s brother arrived and stated that he would take the animals back to his sister’s house and keep them corralled properly. Animal control assistance was canceled, and the officer cleared.
August 18, 11:28 p.m.: Blaine police were called to the Peace Arch port of entry for a report of a person being in possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer arrived and investigated the incident. The officer determined the female passenger of the vehicle was in possession of a meth pipe that had residue on it. The Yakima woman was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date.
August 19, 12:50 a.m.: A Blaine resident called to report she had just recently received multiple phone calls from a private number, and the caller on the other end was saying creepy things to her. The woman hung up on the creepy man. It appears the man tried to call back three more times but the woman would not answer the phone. The woman advised she would call back if the phone calls continued.
August 19, 11 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible gunshot call in the area of Alder and 4th Street. Officers circulated the area but did not hear or see anything out of the ordinary, and no additional calls were received.
August 19, 9:15 p.m.: A person called 911 after reportedly hearing someone yell out for someone to call. Officers located the residence where the scream for help had come from and found a husband and wife had been involved in a physical domestic dispute. It was determined the woman had assaulted her husband. The wife was arrested for assault fourth degree domestic violence and booked into jail.
August 19, 8:25 p.m.: Blaine police responded to a residence where a teenage girl, who was home alone, believed someone was in the house that was not supposed to be. Blaine officers secured the perimeter until U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrived to assist with the perimeter security of the home. Two Blaine officers then entered the residence and searched it for the possible intruder. The officers did not find anyone inside the residence and did not find any sign of forced entry into the home. Officers cleared after instructing the family to contact police again if they found anything missing from their residence or anything additional that they found suspicious.
August 20, 9:45 a.m.: A resident called police to report someone had entered his vehicle and stolen a tool box containing $300-400 worth of tools. There was no forced entry, and there are no suspects at this time.
August 20, noon: A 1990s model red Honda Civic was reported stolen in the 600 block of D Street. Officers completed a stolen vehicle report and will be conducting an investigation into the auto theft.
August 20, 1:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Blaine Road for a seizure patient who was not conscious or breathing. A Blaine officer was first to arrive on scene, and he conducted CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was transported by aid crews to the hospital.
August 20, 6:06 p.m.: Blaine Police responded to the Peace Arch point of entry, US Customs, for a report of a juvenile in possession of a controlled substance. The 16-year-old Bellingham boy was arrested for possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility.
August 20, 7:45 p.m.: A resident called police to report seeing two juvenile males walking on top of the middle school. An officer arrived and searched the area, but no one was located.
August 21, 12;12 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1100 block of Hughes Avenue to a report of an illegally parked motorhome. After speaking with the disputing neighbors, police determined the matter was civil in nature since the vehicle was parked on private property. Both parties were advised to contact their attorneys if they had further legal questions.
August 21, 3:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Marine Drive for a 911 hang up. Officer spoke with employees, searched the whole building and concluded the most likely cause of the call was a misdial of the office extension line, 914. No criminal actions observed.
August 21, 10:53 p.m.: Officers socially contacted a transient male late in the evening. The man was found to have an extraditable warrant out of Bellingham for assault fourth degree. The warrant was confirmed, the man taken into custody and booked into jail without incident.
August 22, 7:44 a.m.: An officer was contacted by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent regarding found marijuana in a bathroom at Peace Arch State Park. An officer arrived and took custody of the abandoned property and booked it into evidence for destruction. It is suspected that a traveler to British Columbia may have left the substance behind before entry.
August 22, 12:31 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Peace Arch border crossing where U.S. customs had detained a woman in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. The woman was issued a criminal citation with a mandatory court date and was released from custody.
August 22, 3:38 p.m.: Officers responded to the area of Sweet and Odell roads after a U.S. Border Patrol dispatcher reported seeing large amounts of black smoke. Officers located a fire where North Whatcom Fire and Rescue personnel were already on scene. The incident was outside the city limits, and, after determining no mutual aid assistance was required, officers cleared.
August 22, 4:10 p.m.: Multiple reports were received regarding a shoplifter being chased by an employee of the victim business. Blaine Police arrested one man in connection with the theft and gave him a criminal citation and mandatory court appearance date.
August 22, 6:10 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to assist Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic violence assault in the 7800 block of Blaine Road. Blaine officers were first to arrive on scene, and they separated the involved parties. Deputies arrived and handled the collection of information and arrest.
August 22, 7:40 p.m.: Officers responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street to a report that two males were shouting obscene racial remarks. No persons matching the descriptions provided were located, and no further calls were received.
August 22, 9:45 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to Ludwick Avenue where a caller reported a purple Chrysler PT Cruiser was parked in the middle of the road, unoccupied, with no lights on. When the officer arrived he did not locate any vehicles parked in the road on Ludwick or any other nearby street.
August 22, 9:30 p.m.: Officers responded to a reported assault at the Bayside Motel. Officers arrived and established probable cause for the arrest of a 33-year-old Blaine man who had punched another man in the head. The suspect was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail for the assault as well as a felony DOC warrant for escape community custody.
