Visitors learn about the Terrell Creek watershed

Features, News
August 16, 2017
Katharine Sell, l., teaching visitors at the Birch Bay State Park BP Heron Center about the Terrell Creek watershed on August 11. The program, “Salmon of Terrell Creek and their Habitat,” was a part of a summer educational series about the salmon life-cycle and what they eat. Photo by Stefanie Donahue.

