Touchstone Behavioral Health champions integrated approach to care, adds primary provider

By Stefanie Donahue

In 2010, Dr. Erika Creydt opened her own private mental health counseling practice in Blaine and quickly learned that residents in Whatcom County needed more access to care. Seven years later, she transformed her practice into Touchstone Behavioral Health, which now connects patients from throughout the county to a team of licensed mental health counselors – and as of last week, a primary care provider – at two locations in Blaine and Ferndale.

“We see lots of families engage that have never experienced counseling before,” said Dr. Creydt, the clinical director at Touchstone Behavioral Health. “They’ve been wanting more healthcare for a long time.”

Inadequate local support services typically escalates behavioral health conditions, according to Whatcom County’s 2008 Comprehensive Behavioral Health Plan. Hospital, criminal justice and public safety costs as well as issues stemming from mental illness, substance abuse, homelessness, physical health and limited productivity are among many reasons why the conditions prevail, according to the report.

The team at Touchstone Behavioral Health is aiming to stifle the issue by instituting an integrated approach to care, Dr. Creydt said. The practice combines mental health and primary health care in one setting, making it easier for patients and their providers.

“Historically, it has been difficult for a primary care provider to offer effective, high-quality mental health care when working alone,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health. “Combining mental health services/expertise with primary care can reduce costs, increase the quality of care, and, ultimately, save lives.”

Elizabeth Schnippel, a Naturopathic Doctor (ND), is the newest addition to Touchstone Behavioral Health’s primary care services. She started working with the team of nearly a dozen licensed mental health counselors in the Blaine office last week. Dr. Creydt said the team plans to expand their primary care offerings soon to ensure all patients are booked for an appointment within one to two weeks of calling.

“There have been just so many people who’ve had nowhere to go for behavioral health,” Dr. Creydt said. “There’s been an overwhelming need for mental healthcare in our community.”

In addition to the team’s interest in enhancing integrated care options, they’re also preparing to launch a nonprofit to provide preventive services for those with early symptoms of behavioral health conditions.

“A lot of problems that we’re seeing can be prevented if they have the right resources,” said Shelley Walker, chief strategic officer at Touchstone Behavioral Health. “We’re looking at the overall picture of the needs and the people.”

Plans for the nonprofit are still in their early stages, but Walker said she hopes they can eventually use it to provide vouchers, resources and other assistance to individuals that can’t afford care. They’ll also make it a priority to regularly meet with community stakeholders from the school, city and other health clinics to gauge and address needs within the community.

“Our approach is patient-client centered,” said Jesse Creydt, executive director at Touchstone Behavioral Health. “By putting that first it made us a destination in the county.”

Touchstone Behavioral Health is located at 288 Martin Street in Blaine and at 6046 Portal Way in Ferndale. To learn more, visit touchstonebhc.com.