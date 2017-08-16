Spell-challenged graffiti mars the spit

August 10, 11:27 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Peace Arch port of entry for a driver with a suspended license. Officers confirmed the Vancouver, B.C. resident’s privilege to drive in Washington state had been suspended. The man was cited and released.
August 10, 11:58 a.m.: Multiple calls were received regarding a power outage in East Blaine. Traffic lights were out in both intersections of SR 543. There was only one officer available to respond, and assistant was requested from WSP. An officer and a trooper provided traffic control for a couple of hours. Due to extreme staffing shortages, an empty patrol car with its lights on was placed in an intersection for a time to alert drivers to the need for a four-way stop procedure, so the officer could respond to other calls.
August 10, 2:18 p.m.: Officers recognized a man in the 100 block of Marine Drive with a warrant. He also happened to be in violation of a no contact order, as he was walking with a female with whom he had an active order. The man was arrested for the warrant and for a new charge of rviolating a no-contact order. He was transported to Whatcom County Jail.
August 10, 2:35 p.m.: A man came to the police station to report he intended to locate his daughter's home somewhere in Blaine in order to deliver a gift tohis grandson. The man indicated he might not be welcomed by his daughter, so he wanted police to know about his efforts in advance. He stated his intent to drive up and down the streets of town searching for his daughter’s vehicle in order to find the house, and he wanted officers to know in case calls were received about suspicious activity. He was advised that officers might still respond if such a call were to be received. The man must have known the general area where his daughter lived, because he returned a short time later to say he had found the house and delivered the gift. His daughter had not been pleased by his appearance. He suspected she might call police, as she stated she would if he did not leave, so he left his contact information should officers need it. No call was received from the daughter.
August 10, 3:13 p.m.: A person reported additional spray paint vandalism, similar to that located at Semiahmoo, along the path east of Montfort Park. An officer was responding to the call when they were notified that a public works employee had already responded to clean it up. Patrol was notified for extra patrol as available. Officers are working with the community to identify the not-so artistic vandals.
August 10, 3:51 p.m.: Somewhere between the police department and city hall a man lost a money order he had purchased to pay for the background check on his concealed pistol license application. A notice was sent out to City staff to be on the lookout for the $12 US Postal money order.
August 10, 4:36 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to an alarm call on N. Harvey Road. The officer arrived and determined the alarm was not a security alarm, but a septic alarm. The officer pushed the silence button to give the neighbors relief from the almost four hours it had been alarming. By pushing this button, it does not affect the system process, but only silences the alarm. The alarm was thought to be a result of the power outage in the area. The homeowner will be notified by another alarm if the system does not reset itself.
August 10, 5:35 p.m.: A person reported the theft of her wallet from her hotel room. The wallet was reported to contain nearly $2,000. An officer checked with the hotel. The cleaning service had located the wallet in the reporting person’s room. It was hidden in a pillow-case with the pillow. The wallet was returned to the woman. She confirmed that nothing was missing from the wallet, and the officer cleared without further incident.
August 10, 8:50 p.m.: Police responded to the area of Bell Road and Peace Portal Drive for a report of a possible impaired driver. Officers checked the area, but the suspect vehicle was not located.
August 11, 3:30 a.m.: Blaine police received a phone call from a stranded female who needed assistance in finding a place to stay for the night. The officer provided a courtesy transport for the weary traveler and her bags to a motel. The officer also assisted the woman in finding her purse that she had misplaced along the way. After the woman was all checked into the motel, the officer cleared.
August 11, 8:06 a.m.: A man e-mailed the police department to report his concerns over vehicles speeding in the 200 block of 12th Street. The complaint was forwarded on to patrol for follow up. Officers ran traffic in the area but did not observe any law violations.
August 11, 9:51 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to an alarm activation in the 200 block of 11th Street in Blaine. The activation was triggered by the front door and living room motion. An officer arrived and found the home for sale and an unexpecting real estate agent trying to show the home to a prospective buyer.
August 11, 10:12 a.m.: A woman called to report an alarm that has been going off somewhere near her home for several days. Officers located a smoke detector beeping in the bushes near a house. The smoke detector was disabled and the beeping stopped.
August 11, 1:21 p.m.: A man called the Blaine Police Department after he and his wife found a child wearing only a diaper. An officer arrived to find the child already reunited with their parent. The child evidently opened the garage door and ran outside. The parents will be making arrangements to fix the garage door.
August 11, 5:59 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a house on Hughes Avenue for a residential alarm. The officer arrived and found the home secure. A false alarm notification will be mailed to the owner.
August 11, 6:39 p.m.: An officer was notified of a lost dog in the 200 block of D Street in which the owner believes the dog might have been stolen. The officer took an initial report and will be looking for a blonde pit bull with orange collar and black leash. Later in the evening, the owner reported that his dog had returned.
August 12, 1:30 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Peace Arch port of entry in reference to a driving with license suspended driver. The officer arrived, arrested, cited and released the person pending court hearing. The vehicle was released to a licensed passenger.
August 12, 1:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Peace Arch port of entry for a firearms violation. Officers investigated and determined no crime had occurred. The subjects were released.
August 12, 3:06 p.m.: A person was seen setting up camp behind a closed building in Blaine. An officer made contact with the man who had two cars parked behind the building and was living in a tent. He was trespassed from the area. The officer checked the area and didn't see any damage to the plants or the building. Officer is attempting contact with the building owner to do a walk around/through to make sure things are secured.
August 12, 6:17 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a hit and run in the 700 block of Peace Portal Drive. Several witnesses saw the suspect vehicle strike two parked vehicles when the suspect vehicle attempted to parallel park. When confronted the suspect driver appeared intoxicated and drove away quickly. A watch-for was put out to local agencies and the ports of entry for a B.C.-plated vehicle with passenger side damage. After some investigation the vehicle was located in Semiahmoo. The suspect was arrested on two counts of hit and run and released with a court date.
August 12, 9:09 p.m.: An officer responded to the Peace Arch port of entry for a report of a suspended driver. The officer arrived and confirmed the driver was suspended. The B.C. man was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date.
August 13, 12:20 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of H Street when a citizen reported a person sleeping on the ground in the parking lot. Police contacted the sleeping transient who claimed she was waiting for her breakfast to be delivered. The transient was uncooperative with providing information, but the officer was able to identify her from previous contacts. No criminal actions were observed.
August 13, 2:07 p.m.: An off-duty Canadian police officer called to report a negligently driven vehicle on I-5 that had driven into Blaine. An officer contacted the driver and determined he was not intoxicated. The man was given a warning about distracted driving and was sent on his way.
August 13, 4:20 p.m.: Officers responded to the intersection of Blaine Road and Drayton Harbor Road to handle a collision at the request of Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, who were too busy at the time to respond. Officers handled the collision and impound portions of the crash, and WCSO was later called to take care of the contributing DUI portion.
August 13, 2:50 p.m.: Officers responded to assist North Whatcom Fire and Rescue at Rite Aid for a patient who had collapsed for unknown reasons. Police remained on scene, tending to the victim, until aid arrived. Police were able to contact a family member to come and bring the patient home.
August 13, 6 p.m.: A woman reported she had been burglarized of her prescription medications while away from her home for approximately 45 minutes. According to the woman, someone entered her unsecured backdoor, searched her purse and took one bottle of pills. The matter was referred to the prescribing doctor, no investigation will occur.
August 14, 9:15 a.m.: Officers responded to assist WSP with a pursuit, northbound on I-5 approaching Blaine. The vehicle eluded WSP and entered the city of Blaine. Border Patrol agents located the vehicle at a gas station in Blaine. The driver was detained and transferred to WSP custody. Further investigation and K9 alert from WCSO led to the arrest of the driver for multiple charges in addition to attempted eluding.
August 14, 8:03 a.m.: A business employee called to request that a transient be trespassed. The transient was recording license plate numbers of patrons as they arrived, and her behavior was making people uneasy. An officer contacted the woman and trespassed her from the property.
August 14, 8:15 a.m.: An officer who had just trespassed a transient form a business watched her walked across the street to another business for no legitimate purpose. The officer contacted the store clerk who advised she did not want the woman on the property. The officer contacted the transient, and the clerk provided her with a trespass warning not to return. The officer verified she understood the warning and potential for arrest if she returned.
August 14, 10:56 a.m.: A business in the 500 block of Peace Portal called to request that an individual be trespassed. The person had already left the business property and parked just down the road. The officer contacted the out-of-state guest and provided him with a trespass warning not to return or face arrest.
August 14, 1:27 p.m.: A city worker found a transient camp near the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. Police have identified the camp’s resident and will give the man an opportunity to clean the area and relocate before disposing of his belongings.
August 14, 2:21 p.m.: Blaine police received information that a man was considering harming himself. Officers spoke with family members who advised they would try and contact the man and get in touch with law enforcement when they did. The family said they were not concerned about his mental health and said this complaint probably stems from issues with an ex-girlfriend. Police will continue to try and contact the man to check his welfare.
August 14, 3:21 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic altercation somewhere on 9th Street. Police contacted the involved family and spoke with them regarding an out-of-control teen in the house. Although the teen had been unruly it did not rise to the level of law enforcement intervention. The family was given some advice regarding services to help with managing the teen.
August 14, 7 p.m.: A citizen reported a man had driven his truck into Lincoln Park off D Street and was parked in the woods. The man was contacted and trespassed from the park. The man insisted he did not know he couldn’t drive across a sidewalk, past caution tape and park in a wooded area not belonging to him. The man assured officers he would find a more suitable place to be, outside the city.
August 14, 11:40 p.m.: Officers observed a vehicle circling a closed business, well after work hours. The driver of the vehicle was contacted at his residence. The man explained he had been looking for a “Spinner” to get more Poke Balls. Officers cleared and later learned the man had a suspended driver’s license. Officers will be citing the driver by mail.
August 15, 12:43 a.m.: Officers making a security check on a construction site which had previous burglaries, observed a vehicle enter the area late at night. Two men were seen with flashlights quickly moving from their car to a house under construction. The two were contacted, and it was determined they apparently have a strong work ethic, as they were attempting to finish work with a morning deadline. No crime, officers cleared.
August 15, 1:40 a.m.: Officers observed a female shouting and waving her arms outside of a business in the middle of the night. Officers contacted the woman to check her welfare. The woman complained about being stabbed to death about 10 years before. The woman appeared to be physically well, alive, and not suffering from any injuries. Officers explained to her that she seemed fine to them and asked if she needed any help. The woman declined any assistance, and officers cleared.
August 15, 10:08 a.m.: A Semiahmoo resident called to report that her neighbor’s dog is constantly off leash, fails to obey voice commands and chases the complainant’s cat when she lets it outside. The resident stated she has complained to the homeowner’s association, but the other owner ignores requested compliance with rules. An attempt to contact the dog’s owner proved unsuccessful. The complainant was advised she cannot allow her cat to be at large either. She stated she was unaware of the law. Residents are reminded that all domesticated animals and livestock must be kept on lead and under immediate control of their owners at all times. Allowing them to roam freely usually perpetuates problems. I’m feline confident that dogs and cats do not discriminate in what or whom they chase.
August 13, 8 p.m.: A man called police to complain about the sounds of neighborhood children playing in the evenings. Police responded to the area and did not hear any volume of noise that would be disturbing to the senses. The intoxicated reporting party was contacted and advised that the noise of children playing outdoors in the summer was in no way criminal and was reminded to use 911 for actual emergencies and crimes.
August 15, 6:23 p.m.: A citizen came to the police department to demand help for a transient. The transient woman had shown up today at the senior center, been given lunch, refused to talk to anyone, and was now sitting outside looking sad. Officers attempted to explain that the transient had been offered help on several occasions, but refused it. It was also explained that it is not a crime to be homeless. Unless the woman chooses to accept help or commits a crime, no law enforcement intervention is warranted. Despite the officers’ efforts, his explanation was unsatisfactory to the citizen, and she left displeased with the perceived lack of action on the department’s part.
August 15, 8:05 p.m.: A group of residence in the 700 block of G Street requested a transient be trespassed from the complex after she became confrontational with a resident. The woman was located and trespassed from the property.
August 15, 9:22 p.m.: A homeowner called to report a transient trespassing on their property in the 500 block of F Street. This transient has been trespassed numerous times over the past few days and was given a final warning to stay off all private properties or risk being charged with a crime. The transient has refused multiple offers of transportation or assistance from law enforcement.
August 15, 7:30 p.m.: Officers in route to the city, monitoring WCSO radio, responded to an emergency request for assistance on West Hemmi Road. Officerfrom multiple agencies also responded. The need for further assistance was cancelled before officers arrived. Officers returned to the city without further actions.
