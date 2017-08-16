Spell-challenged graffiti mars the spit

Late last week, beach walkers came across spray-painted logs on Semiahmoo Spit. “I want you to know that you broke my heart. In one moment of selfishness, you ruined what took many decades, if not centuries, to create,” read an anonymous note left at the scene. The Whatcom County Parks and Recreation department quickly stepped in to clean up the graffiti.

Photos by Kara Furr and Jim Smith.