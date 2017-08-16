Pets win big at Drayton Harbor Days

Blaine’s annual maritime festival, Drayton Harbor Days, offered a variety of activities and prizes to visitors, even pets, August 5-6.

This year’s pet contest awarded prizes for the best pet tricks and costumes and four of the contestants brought home big awards. Here is a list of this year’s winners:

First place: Stephanie Robinson’s dog, Finnegan, pictured l. Second place: Reda Morris’ dog, Gardenia. Third place: Ted and Erin Goodman’s ball python, Grip the Wicked. Fourth place: Emery’s

dog, Matia.

Blaine Chamber of Commerce secretary Carroll Solomon said the first place winner received a trophy and the three other winners took home gold medals.