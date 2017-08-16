In brief: Blaine City Council

Blaine City Councilmember Dennis Olason resigns

Blaine City Councilmember Dennis Olason resigned from his position, effective immediately.

According to city manager David Wilbrecht, the city will post openings for the position as early as this week and the council will be tasked with appointing a new member. The individual to fill the position will fulfill the remainder of Olason’s term, which expires December 31, 2019.

Olason represented ward two, which includes all of the area within city limits that lies south of H Street, excluding areas west of Peace Portal and north of Boblett Street.

Applications are due at 4:30 p.m., Friday, September 8. To apply, visit cityofblaine.com.

Blaine City Council amends six-year transportation program

Following a public hearing, Blaine City Council voted 7–0 to amend the city’s six-year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The program identifies current and future transportation needs and projects that require grant assistance.

The amendment approved by the city council allows for the inclusion of street improvements between 3rd and F streets and G Street to Peace Portal Drive. The amendment also identifies the need for a sidewalk between

F and G Street.

The final list will be sent to the Whatcom Council of Governments for incorporation on the statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Projects that don’t qualify for federal funding can be funded with state funding sources, including the Transportation Improvement Board, a street improvement bond or the Transportation Benefit District.

City partners with Nature’s Path to purchase property on Blaine Avenue

Blaine City Council voted unanimously to enter into negotiations with local food manufacturer Nature’s Path to jointly purchase property on Blaine Avenue.

Leading up to the vote, Henry Gunterman and Dr. Ben Kuiken approached the city with the idea of turning their .32-acre property into a public park. Shortly after, Nature’s Path came forward and offered $20,000 toward the purchase, according to a staff report from the city. The city will have to come up with the remainder.

“The representatives from Nature’s Path explained that they were looking for a local project that would provide community benefit, and would also meet the standards of the Washington State Department of Ecology for water quality mitigation,” read the report. “Ecology has now reviewed the proposal and supports the project.”

East Blaine sewer extension surpasses original budget

Installing a 1,450-foot sewer line extension through Lincoln Park cost the city a bit more than expected.

Blaine City Council voted to allow city manager Dave Wilbrecht to increase a contract amount awarded to Colacurcio Brothers Construction Inc. by $56,000 – from $250,645 to $306,645.52.

According to a staff report from the city, increased quantities of paving and seeded lawn installation, a change in work conditions on D Street and an unexpected plumbing issue are the primary reasons for the “not uncommon” costs.

“In both cases where quantities increased, the city was successful in negotiating a substantial reduction in the bid price for those items,” read the report. “In addition, because the work on D Street benefits one developer specifically, he has agreed to pay for 50 percent of those costs.”