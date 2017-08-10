Letters Policy:

August 2, 4:12 a.m.: Officers contacted two juveniles on school grounds late at night. No criminal activity was observed, and the two were warned to stay off school grounds after dark.
August 2, 8:33 a.m.: An employee of a local business reported they were having a dispute with an individual over the city parking spaces out front. An officer responded and located a vehicle illegally parked on city right-of-way. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and issued a parking citation.
August 2, 11:01 a.m.: Police were dispatched to a residential burglary. Officers arrived to find a home had been left unlocked and vandals entered and broke several items inside the home. Nothing was stolen. Damage is estimated to be about $200 in value.
August 2, 4:09 p.m.: A person reported observing two white males traveling in a white Subaru Legacy on D Street while passing a bong between them, with smoke billowing out the window. When police arrived the vehicle was legally parked and no one was inside.
August 2, 10:30 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of B Street for a report of a man talking to himself while walking down the street. The reporting person was concerned for the man’s wellbeing. An officer contacted the man, who is known to police as a transient. The man did not want any police assistance and continued on his walk.
August 3, 12:40 a.m.: Blaine police responded to the 100 block of Marine Drive at the request of BNSF for a report of a possible trespassing issue. BNSF reported a male was seen inside one of their abandoned buildings. Blaine police, with the help of US Border Patrol agents, were able to locate the man. The man stated he was recently kicked out of Canada and just needed a place to stay. After determining the man was not wanted, he was provided a courtesy ride to the Lighthouse Mission so he would have a warm, dry place to sleep without breaking any laws.
August 3, 9:22 a.m.: A woman came to the police department to report being the victim of scam emails. She reported receiving emails and calls from a woman asking about properties for sale. An officer advised the woman to block the phone number and call 911 if the woman shows up in-person.
August 3, 1:48 p.m.: A woman reported her husband took a suspicious-sounding phone call on his cell phone, during which he said something about going to an ATM in Blaine and getting out as much cash as he could. He then left in a hurry, but not before passing his wife a note instructing her to call police. Enough information was collected by the call taker to issue a watch for on the man and his vehicle, and the woman was then instructed to contact the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Information was put out to all officers and agents on patrol, but the man was not seen in the city.
August 3, 3:11 p.m.: Officers on patrol spotted a Blaine man with a fresh misdemeanor warrant from that day’s court. The man was arrested and booked and was likely eating dinner at the jail before the ink was even dry.
August 4, 7:50 p.m.: While out on patrol, an officer was flagged down by a couple walking their black lab puppy. The couple reported their untrained pup had just alerted them to a marijuana joint laying in the bushes. The concerned couple did not want the drug being found by children and promptly turned it over to the officer. The pup was offered a job with the officer on the spot, but the couple stated they wished to keep their canine. The officer took the marijuana and booked it into the evidence room, so it can be properly disposed of. The pup was rightfully given some extra treats for her deed.
August 4, 6:35 p.m.: A business reported someone came into their store and stole a couple of power tools. When an employee tried to confront the person he shoved her out of the way and fled the store. The employee attempted to use her phone to take pictures of the suspect as he walked into the parking lot, but the suspect yanked her phone out of her hand. It appeared the suspect was going to take it, but the employee was able to fight for her phone and get it back before the suspect drove away. The business security system recorded good footage of the suspect, and officers are investigating.
August 5, 3:02 a.m.: Officers responded to a residence where a concerned neighbor had called to report they have not heard from the resident in a while. The man’s TV was on, but he was not answering his phone. The officer contacted the man and found him in good health, mind and spirit.
August 5, 9:55 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 200 block of Milhollin Drive. Officers saw a vehicle parked in a handicapped parking space without a placard or handicapped license plate. Officers issued a parking infraction.
August 5, 3:40 p.m.: A person reported seeing a man urinating outside of a vehicle in the Cost Cutter parking lot. An officer made contact with the man, but the reporting person had left the area. The man was warned about his inappropriate behavior, and the officer cleared without further incident.
August 5, 3:42 p.m.: Officers driving to a report of a man urinating in the Cost Cutters parking lot noticed another man urinating near the dumpsters in front of the Blaine High School on H Street. The man’s back was turned to the roadway, where several vehicles were driving past and a group of three juveniles was skating by. Officers arrested, cited and released the Massachusetts man with a mandatory court date.
August 5, 5:38 p.m.: A person who wished to remain anonymous called to report he could hear a lot of yelling coming from a residence near his house. Officers arrived and contacted two adult siblings and their mother who all live together. The two siblings and the mother had gotten into a verbal argument over one sibling recently moving into the house and then staying out all night. All three parties involved had stopped arguing prior to the police arriving and were in separate locations calming down. Officers determined no crime was committed and advised the three persons to just stay away from each other until they could calmly communicate.
August 6, 12:30 a.m.: USBP agents notified officers of a gray/white GMC pickup truck with a naked driver. Agents had been contacted by a Blaine resident who reported seeing the naked man pass by and get into a pickup truck. The truck was additionally described as missing a front plate, and the bed was covered with a tarp. The reporting party did not wish to be contacted. An officer checked the area, but, due to the time delay, the truck and its al fresco driver were not located.
August 6, 10:22 a.m.: A resident called the police after his neighbor’s dog chased his young son down their residential driveway. The boy was apparently playing basketball at the head of the driveway when the at-large dog chased him. The resident is only requesting documentation of the incident at this time.
August 6, 1:35 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a situation where an autistic child had run out onto the mud flats during low tide and was not able to get himself back to steady ground. The boy’s grandmother was able to reach him, but she ended up getting stuck in the mud as well. Officers and fire personnel were able to reach the duo after finding a path of least resistance. With rope and other equipment, the boy and his grandmother were brought back to safety.
August 6, 9:59 p.m.: Officers were informed of a vehicle stuck underneath a crossing arm. BNSF was notified of the possible obstruction. US Border Patrol and Blaine police officers checked all crossing arms without locating the reported obstruction.
August 7, 12:55 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of screams coming from a wooded area. Officers and USBP agents checked the area, but nothing suspicious was located. The sounds possibly came from a medical emergency located nearby.
August 7, 4:13 a.m.: Officers monitoring Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office radio were responding to assist with a possible in-progress vehicle prowl on Mayfair Place, just outside of city limits. While in route, the call was updated to a possible stolen vehicle which almost struck the responding area deputy as it was fleeing the area. The sheriff’s office made a mutual aid request. Officers arrived as one of the suspects fled on foot into the woods and the other was taken into custody. Border patrol agents and Blaine officers assisted with perimeter on a K9 track. All suspects were ultimately taken into custody.
August 7, 6:35 a.m.: A Blaine resident telephoned the police requesting officer assistance with his adult son who was exhibiting mental health issues. An officer spoke with the son and determined he needed intervention. The individual was transported to the hospital.
August 7, 8:32 a.m.: A resident called police to report graffiti on logs along the beach north of Semiahmoo Park. The graffiti consisted of peace, love and happiness scripture along with some female upper anatomy. An officer documented the miscreants’ mischief and covered up the body parts. Extra patrols will be provided to the area.
August 7, 4:12 p.m.: Due to a high volume of northbound traffic on SR 543, officers received an equally large volume of complaints from travelers and citizens about the blockages. Washington State Patrol was requested to assist in traffic control due to Blaine police staffing shortages.
August 7, 9:34 p.m.: While in the 1000 block of Mitchell Street on an unrelated matter, an officer observed a suspect with an active warrant. The suspect fled into a residence, but was taken into custody a short time later after a brief discussion with the homeowner.
