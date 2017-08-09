Young at Heart

By Lorrie Conyac

Have you heard the fable, “The Boy who Climbed the Mountain?” When I heard it, I didn’t envision a room full of older people listening raptly, but that’s exactly what will happen at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 at the Blaine Senior Center.

Health and wellness coach Steve Morris, Ph.D., will tell the story and discuss 10 stages of growth and accomplishment and how to teach important life lessons to younger generations.

Big Bucks Bingo is back at noon on Saturday, August 19. The event is a fundraiser for the senior center and all are welcome to attend. We’ll serve up a delicious lunch for only $6. Admission is $15 and includes eight games and three cards for each game.

This month, the senior center is celebrating eight years of the Blaine Taiji Academy. The word Taiji reflects the state of absolute and infinite potential and upholds the concept of Yin and Yang, meaning you can’t have darkness without light. Join the Taiji students and their family and friends to watch exciting Taiji performances during a celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Bring a dish to share and enjoy a potluck.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 28 and again on Monday, September 11, join Bellingham-based Law Advocates for a free “Simple Wills and Powers of Attorney Clinic” aimed at low-income seniors, people with disabilities and people with a terminal illness. To attend this two-part clinic, participants must register in advance and agree to attend both sessions. Spread the word if you know someone that would benefit from this free clinic.

Don’t forget to register for the Tinman Triathlon at Semiahmoo Resort, which takes place September 5–7. The event consists of a 9-mile bike ride, nine lengths in a swimming pool and nine holes of golf. To register, email organizer Terry Hannon at

solidarity2@earthlink.net.

Only 25 spots are open for the Gear Heads Classic Car Show on Saturday, September 16 at the Blaine Senior Center. If you have a beautiful car to enter, contact Gary Andersen at 360/371-5653 or garyandersen66@gmail.com for more information. The event is open to the public, so come and enjoy.

Blaine Senior Center is located at 763 G Street. Call 360/332-8040 or visit blaineseniorcenter.com for more information.