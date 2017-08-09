National Weather Service: Air quality to improve later this week

August 9, 2017
Haze in Washington’s skies caused by more than 150 wildfires in B.C. is expected to improve by Thursday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service forecast. Smoke will continue to spread throughout western Washington until a shift in airflow prompts Thursday’s shift in wind direction. On Tuesday, air quality in Custer was considered moderate, while Bellingham’s ranked as unhealthy. Photo courtesy of the Department of Ecology

