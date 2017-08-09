Drayton Harbor Days rings in another year

Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Days maritime festival took place August 5-6 and entertained guests with games, activities and contests.

The event kicked off with the 17th annual Run to the Border and the Kids Marina Fun Run. The Blaine Senior Center served up a breakfast soon after while later in the day, visitors had the chance to peruse through a variety of vendor booths.

Blaine-Birch Bay park and recreation district hosted a variety of pirate-themed games and activities leading up to the 15th annual Prestigious George Raft Race in the afternoon. Paso Del Norte sponsored an evening movie.

Sunday consisted of a pet contest and summertime rides on the historic Plover ferry and tall ship, Lady Washington.

Photos by Kara Furr, Wayne Diaz, Richard Sturgill and Debbie Harger.