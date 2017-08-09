Construction will stall traffic on Sweet Road in Blaine

Starting Monday, August 14, Colacurcio Brothers Construction will kick off a two-month-long construction project along Sweet Road and city staff are warning

drivers to expect delays.

The city contracted the Blaine-based firm in June for $622,755, well under the city’s $765,486 estimate. Work involves replacing a water main, adding a sidewalk and reconstructing Sweet Road from Yew Avenue east to the city limits.

City staff estimate the project will take two months to complete; however, dates and times are subject to change based on weather and scheduling limitations.

“Motorists are reminded that weather and road conditions can change rapidly and should plan accordingly,” read a statement from public works. “When traveling through a construction area, drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to be patient, proceed with caution and obey flaggers at all times.”

The construction project is funded with state grant funding from the Transportation Improvement Board and is the first step in the city’s plan to completely reconstruct the road west, all the way to the railroad. The remainder of the project will take place next year.