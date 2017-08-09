Birch Bay’s annual Rollback Weekend returns August 12-13

By Stefanie Donahue

Prep your poodle skirt and dust off your driving gloves – the third annual Birch Bay Rollback Weekend is just around the corner this Saturday and Sunday, August 12–13.

This year, event organizers with the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce are promising a full slate of music performances and vendors for the retro-themed event. Rollback Weekend takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 7930 Birch Bay Drive.

A slew of classic cars will set the stage and some may even cruise down Birch Bay Drive like the good ol’ days. Car show participants are asked to register before the event; it costs $10 per day and can be completed online at bit.ly/2uoBonC. Prizes will be awarded to participants.

Last year, Aaron Case won first place for his 1954 Ford F-100, Russ and Cheryl Gregor won second place for their 1975 Dodge Dart Swinger, Harry Yeager won third place for his 2005 Ford Mustang GT and Shelly Dubois won fourth place for her 1969 Pontiac Firebird.

Several musical groups are set to perform, including The Replayzmentz from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday; Ann and Dean from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday; Fossil Rock from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday; Bill Shears from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday; and The Silver City Band from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, said Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce

president Billy Brown.

To learn more, visit birchbaychamber.com/rollback-weekend.html.