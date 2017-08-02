Whatcom County Auditor’s Office is collecting committee statements

The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office wants to hear from you if you’re against renewing a Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 property tax levy for park operations in the November 7 general election.

Individuals with a shared stance are asked to join a committee, which is responsible for composing an “against” ballot statement. Statements are due by Monday, August 7.

Those interested should contact County Auditor Debbie Adelstein at 360/778-5105 or dadelste@co.whatcom.wa.us.